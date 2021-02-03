Olympic Trials-Qualifying Sprinter Anna-Julia Kutsch Transferring to Tennessee

Anna-Julia Kutsch has announced her intention to transfer to the University of Tennessee from Auburn, where she is currently finishing up her sophomore year.

“Words cannot express how grateful and joyous I am to be able to say that I have verbally committed to continue my education and swimming career at the University of Tennessee!!! I cannot thank @o_grossmann enough for the continued support throughout some trickier times, my parents and brother for supporting me unconditionally, my friends for always being there for me and believing in me, all the other coaches who graciously also offered me incredible opportunities, and last but not least the staff and every woman at @vol_swim for helping me find one of my most prized possessions, my love for swimming. Go Vols!! 🧡🤩”

The Birmingham, Alabama native graduated from Altamont High School in 2019 and headed to Auburn University as part of the class of 2023. Midway through her sophomore season with the Tigers she quit the team. Kutsch told SwimSwam in January, “I had to quit practicing with the team December 8th [2020] for health-related reasons. I handed in my letter of resignation on January 8th, following notice from the school that my stipend was being discontinued.”

Auburn’s loss is Tennessee’s gain. Kutsch is a talented sprinter who was one of Auburn’s best assets in the 50/100 free and on relays. She went from high school PBs of 22.8/50.0 in the 50/100 free to 22.0/49.3 in her freshman year, placing 7th in the 50 free at SECs and qualifying for the 2020 NCAA Division I Championships. She split 21.15 on the Auburn 200 free relay that won the SEC title last season, and she was the anchor on the 7th-place 200 medley relay.

Tennessee has been a magnet for transfers over the last two recruiting cycles. The Vols picked up three women from other programs this season: Cassidy Bayer (from Cal), Claire Nguyen (from Arizona State), and Kristen Stege (from East Carolina). Emma Carlton (from Texas A&M) plans to begin in the fall of 2021.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 22.09

50 free relay split – 21.15

100 free – 49.30

Top LCM Times: