Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Claire Nguyen Announces Transfer from Arizona State to Tennessee

After one season at Arizona State University, Claire Nguyen has announced the decision to transfer to Tennessee. She is at least the 2nd woman to transfer in to the Tennessee program this season, after at least 2 (Kendall Shields and Kaitlin Harty) transferred in last season.

“I am grateful for the time that I spent at Arizona State; however, I feel that Tennessee is a better fit for me both academically and athletically. I am so excited to be joining such an amazing program and can not wait to see what the future holds for me as a Lady Vol!”

Nguyen’s last meet for Arizona State came in the team’s dual against Northwestern on January 4th.

At the team’s mid-season invitational, she swam a lifetime best in the 200 free (1:48.39), 500 free (4:46.85), and 1650 free (16:18.98).

Best Times

Pre-College Best Freshman Season Best Drop
200 free 1:48.46 1:48.39 0.07
500 free 4:49.23 4:46.85 2.38
1000 free 9:55.39 10:09.60
1650 free 16:55.13 16:18.98 36.15

She joins a rebuilt distance group for the Tennessee Volunteers that will also include incoming East Carolina transfer Kristen Stege, who in her freshman season at ECU went from having never swum the 1650 free to breaking the AAC Conference Record and qualifying for the NCAA Championships. Their incoming freshman class also includes a number of mid-distance freestylers.

The distance freestyles were a scoring weakness for the Volunteers en route to the 2020 SEC Championship. The 1650 free (28 points) and 500 free (25 points) were 2 of the 3 lowest-scoring events for Tennessee at that meet.

Nguyen’s best time in the 500 free would have placed in the C final at last year’s SEC Championship meet, while her best time in the 1650 free would have placed her 9th.

The transfer will bring Nguyen closer to home. Prior to Arizona State, she attended Riverside High School in Leesburg, Virginia.

4
Leave a Reply

4 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Spongebob12

Congrats beast !! On to bigger and better things

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
20 minutes ago
VFL

another great pickup! these transfers and the incoming high school class are bringing lot of talent to Knoxville in the fall

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
18 minutes ago
ACC fan

What is going on there with these transfers? Coaches are awesome coaches and people. I just don’t get it.

Vote Up3-2Vote Down Reply
15 minutes ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!