Cassidy Bayer Announces Transfer to Tennessee

2016 Olympic Trials finalist and U.S. National team member Cassidy Bayer has decided to join the Lady Vols at the University of Tennessee for the 2020-21 season.
To Berkeley & Cal Women’s Swim, thank you. Thank you for pushing me to the impossible, helping me when I needed it, and for bringing me friends I will have for a lifetime and beyond. Sometimes life happens and we need more help than we thought. I want to thank Cal for the help I received as well as the wonderful team and coaches who have supported me since day one and continue to do so. 🐻💙 ••• As some of you know I have been battling with my mental and physical health, but, I am not ready to give up on my swimming journey. Therefore, I am excited to announce that will continue this journey of growing and striving to be the true me who loves to swim at the University of Tennessee! ••• Again, I want to thank everyone for supporting what is best for me. I move on to the next chapter with an open heart and an open mind:) Go Lady Vols🧡✰
While at Cal Berkeley, Bayer swam top times in the 500 free (4:45.31) and 200 fly (1:55.35) during her freshman year. At the Pac-12 meet in 2019, she finished 7th in the 200 fly (1:56.12), 20th in the 500 free (4:45.31) and 27th in the 200 free (1:48.18).
Bayer also scored points for the Bears at the 2019 NCAA Championships, where she finished 15th in the 200 fly with a 1:55.77, and 57th in the 500 free with a 4:49.99.
Bayer competed up until December at the Minnesota Invite in the 2019-20 season to deal with mental health concerns, but announced she entered the NCAA transfer portal in October.
Bayer’s 200 fly time puts her second to Tess Cieplucha (1:53.23) at Tennessee. Her 500 free places her second as well among Tennessee’s freestylers for the 2019-20 season, with Amy Nunan leading the way with a 4:38.90.
The Lady Vols placed first at the 2019-20 Southeastern Conference Championships, with a total of 831 points.
For the 2020-21 season, it has been decided that the men’s and women’s swimming & diving season will run from October 1 to January 25, 2021. Regionalized competition will be permitted as well as the requirements from the SEC Medical Guidance Task Force are followed for coronavirus management. Competition will be in dual-meet format, and there will be no restriction on the number of events swam.
Boooooom!! Rocky top is a special place to be right now!!