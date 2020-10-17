Haughey Lowers Newly-Minted 100 Free Asian Record, Wasick Hits Polish Mark

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 1

While competing on day 2 of the International Swimming League (ISL) match in Budapest among Energy Standard, Cali Condors, New York Breakers, and LA Current, Kasia Wasick broke through with a new national record in the women’s 100m freestyle.

En route to finishing in 4th place to give the NY Breakers 5 points, 28-year-old Wasick produced a time of 51.82 to get under the 52-second barrier for the first time in her career.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE

Sarah Sjostrom – ENS – 11 points – 51.17 Siobhan Haughey – ENS – 7 points – 51.38 Beryl Gastaldello – LAC – 6 points – 51.57 Kasia Wasick – NYB – 5 points – 51.82 Natalie Hinds – CAC – 4 points – 52.12 Andi Murez – LAC – 3 points – 52.17 Erika Brown – CAC – 2 points – 52.76 Daria Ustinova – NYB – 0 points – 53.29

Splitting 24.94/26.88, Wasick demolished her own previous lifetime best and Polish national record of 52.54 she put on the books at the 2019 European Short Course Championships. There in Glasgow, Wasick wound up finishing in 7th place in the final that saw British swimmer Freya Anderson reap gold in 51.49.

Wasick’s new PB of 51.82 here now positions the Pole just outside the top 20 performers all-time in the event.

Also in this women’s 100m free final in Budapest was on-fire Hong Kong swimmer Siobhan Haughey. The Energy Standard team member already made waves on day 1, hitting a new national record by leading off the gold medal-winning women’s 400m free relay. That time was 51.59 for the former Michigan Wolverine, comprised of splits of 24.59/27.00.

Here on day 2 competing individually, Haughey roared in with a time of 51.38 to almost catch winner Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden, but also of the same Energy Standard team. Together the pair collected a monster 18 points for the squad, with Haughey lowering her newly-minted Hong Kong and Asian continental record in the process.

Splits for Haughey’s outing this time around included 24.49/26.89 to give her the new mark. She is now the world’s 9th fastest performer all-time in the event.

