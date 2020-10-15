Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2020 International Swimming League Match 1: All the Links You Need

2020 International Swimming League – Match 1

  • Friday, October 16: 4 PM-6 PM Local Time (10 AM-12 noon U.S. Eastern, 11 PM-1 AM J+1 Japan)
  • Saturday, October 17: 8 PM-10 PM Local Time (2 PM-4 PM U.S. Eastern, 3 AM-5 AM J+1 Japan)
  • Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
  • Short Course Meters (SCM) format
  • 2020 ISL Scoring Format
  • 2020 ISL Prize Money and Bonuses
  • Teams: Energy Standard, Cali Condors, LA Current, NY Breakers

The 2020 International Swimming League season begins tomorrow with more than 300 swimmers from 10 international teams. Athletes from nearly 50 countries, will compete in the ISL regular season, semi-finals and Grand Final at the Duna Arena in a condensed five-week schedule, starting on October 16 and concluding on November 22.

LINKS

  • United States – CBS Sports
  • Canada – CBC Online & limited CBC Television
  • France, Turkey, Middle East, Asia Pacific – beIN Sports
  • UK – BBC (London Roar meets, at least, with TBD on other meets)
  • ISL Technical Handbook
  • Season Schedule

WHERE TO WATCH BY REGION

Africa

  • Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan and Tunisia: beIN Sports
  • Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho , Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zaire, Zambia and Zimbabwe: SuperSport

Americas

  • USA: CBS
  • Canada: CBC
  • Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Republica Dominicana, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguayand Venezuela: Claro Sports
  • Brazil: TV Globo
  • Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, Navassa Island, Puerto Rico, Saba, San Andrés, Providencia, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent & The Grenadine, Sint Eustatius, Sint Maarten, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos Island and United States Virgin: ESPN

Asia

  • Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, East Timor and Singapore: beIN Sports
  • Japan: TV Asahi
  • India: Eurosport India

Europe

  • France, French Overseas Territories, Monaco, Andorra and Turkey:  beIN Sports
  • Italia: Sky
  • UK: BBC, Eurosport
  • Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark: Eurosport
  • Russia: Match TV
  • Belarus: Belarus TV and Radio Company, Sport 1
  • Hungary: M4
  • Ukraine, Moldova, Latvia, Estonia: SPORT 1
  • Lithuania: Sport 1
  • Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia: Sportklub

Middle East

  • Barhain, Iraq, Iran, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, the Palestinian territories, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Yemen: beIN Sports
  • Israel: Sport 1

Oceania

  • Australia: Seven, beIN Sports
  • New Zealand: ESPN

TEAMS COMPETING

This weekend will feature three North American franchises and one International franchise. We’ll update below as meet rosters become available.

  • Energy Standard
  • Cali Condors
  • LA Current
  • NY Breakers

EVENT LINEUP

Here’s a look at this weekend’s event schedule. Each session is broken into three blocks, each of which ends in a relay event, which is then followed by a break, though the exact length of the breaks has not been specified.

Day 1 Events

WOMEN’S EVENT # DAY 1 MEN’S EVENT #
1 100 Fly 2
3 200 Back 4
5 200 Breast 6
7 4×100 Free Relay
—Break—
9 50 Free 8
11 200 IM 10
13 50 Breast 12
4×100 Free Relay 14
—Break—
15 50 Back 16
17 400 Free 18
19 4×100 Medley Relay 20

Day 2 Events

WOMEN’S EVENT # DAY 2 MEN’S EVENT #
21 100 Free 22
23 200 Fly 24
25 100 Back 26
27 100 IM 28
—Break—
29 200 Free 30
31 50 Fly 32
33 100 Breast 34
35 4×100 Mixed Free Relay 35
—Break—
36 400 IM 37
38 50 Free Skins 39
40 4×50 Mixed Medley (if tiebreak needed) 40

Each ISL meet includes 39 events, divided by several point-scoring formats. Read all about this year’s scoring format here.

PRIZE MONEY FORMAT

Athletes and relays earn money for top-4 finishes under the following system, which we’ve simplified below:

Regular Season Matches

  1st place 2nd place 3rd place 4th place
Individual 2400 USD 1600 USD 800 USD 400 USD
Full Relay 4800 USD 3200 USD 1600 USD 800 USD
Skins Round 1 2400 USD 1600 USD 800 USD 400 USD
Skins Round 2 2400 USD 1600 USD 800 USD 400 USD
Skins Round 3 4800 USD 1600 USD

MVP Bonus in Regular Season Matches

  • 1st: 10,000 USD
  • 2nd 6,000 USD
  • 3rd 4,000 USD

 

0
