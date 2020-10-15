2020 International Swimming League Match 1: All the Links You Need

2020 International Swimming League – Match 1

Friday, October 16: 4 PM-6 PM Local Time (10 AM-12 noon U.S. Eastern, 11 PM-1 AM J+1 Japan)

Saturday, October 17: 8 PM-10 PM Local Time (2 PM-4 PM U.S. Eastern, 3 AM-5 AM J+1 Japan)

Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary

Short Course Meters (SCM) format

2020 ISL Scoring Format

2020 ISL Prize Money and Bonuses

Teams: Energy Standard, Cali Condors, LA Current, NY Breakers

The 2020 International Swimming League season begins tomorrow with more than 300 swimmers from 10 international teams. Athletes from nearly 50 countries, will compete in the ISL regular season, semi-finals and Grand Final at the Duna Arena in a condensed five-week schedule, starting on October 16 and concluding on November 22.

United States – CBS Sports

Canada – CBC Online & limited CBC Television

France, Turkey, Middle East, Asia Pacific – beIN Sports

UK – BBC (London Roar meets, at least, with TBD on other meets)

ISL Technical Handbook

Season Schedule

WHERE TO WATCH BY REGION

Africa

Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan and Tunisia: beIN Sports

Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho , Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zaire, Zambia and Zimbabwe: SuperSport

Americas

USA: CBS

Canada: CBC

Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Republica Dominicana, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguayand Venezuela: Claro Sports

Brazil: TV Globo

Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, Navassa Island, Puerto Rico, Saba, San Andrés, Providencia, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent & The Grenadine, Sint Eustatius, Sint Maarten, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos Island and United States Virgin: ESPN

Asia

Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, East Timor and Singapore: beIN Sports

Japan: TV Asahi

India: Eurosport India

Europe

France, French Overseas Territories, Monaco, Andorra and Turkey: beIN Sports

Italia: Sky

UK: BBC, Eurosport

Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark: Eurosport

Russia: Match TV

Belarus: Belarus TV and Radio Company , Sport 1

, Hungary: M4

Ukraine, Moldova, Latvia, Estonia: SPORT 1

Lithuania: Sport 1

Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia: Sportklub

Middle East

Barhain, Iraq, Iran, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, the Palestinian territories, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Yemen: beIN Sports

Israel: Sport 1

Oceania

Australia: Seven, beIN Sports

New Zealand: ESPN

TEAMS COMPETING

This weekend will feature three North American franchises and one International franchise. We’ll update below as meet rosters become available.

Energy Standard

Cali Condors

LA Current

NY Breakers

EVENT LINEUP

Here’s a look at this weekend’s event schedule. Each session is broken into three blocks, each of which ends in a relay event, which is then followed by a break, though the exact length of the breaks has not been specified.

Day 1 Events

WOMEN’S EVENT # DAY 1 MEN’S EVENT # 1 100 Fly 2 3 200 Back 4 5 200 Breast 6 7 4×100 Free Relay —Break— 9 50 Free 8 11 200 IM 10 13 50 Breast 12 4×100 Free Relay 14 —Break— 15 50 Back 16 17 400 Free 18 19 4×100 Medley Relay 20

Day 2 Events

WOMEN’S EVENT # DAY 2 MEN’S EVENT # 21 100 Free 22 23 200 Fly 24 25 100 Back 26 27 100 IM 28 —Break— 29 200 Free 30 31 50 Fly 32 33 100 Breast 34 35 4×100 Mixed Free Relay 35 —Break— 36 400 IM 37 38 50 Free Skins 39 40 4×50 Mixed Medley (if tiebreak needed) 40

Each ISL meet includes 39 events, divided by several point-scoring formats. Read all about this year’s scoring format here.

PRIZE MONEY FORMAT

Athletes and relays earn money for top-4 finishes under the following system, which we’ve simplified below:

Regular Season Matches

1st place 2nd place 3rd place 4th place Individual 2400 USD 1600 USD 800 USD 400 USD Full Relay 4800 USD 3200 USD 1600 USD 800 USD Skins Round 1 2400 USD 1600 USD 800 USD 400 USD Skins Round 2 2400 USD 1600 USD 800 USD 400 USD Skins Round 3 4800 USD 1600 USD

MVP Bonus in Regular Season Matches