2020 International Swimming League Match 1: All the Links You Need

2020 International Swimming League – Match 1
- Friday, October 16: 4 PM-6 PM Local Time (10 AM-12 noon U.S. Eastern, 11 PM-1 AM J+1 Japan)
- Saturday, October 17: 8 PM-10 PM Local Time (2 PM-4 PM U.S. Eastern, 3 AM-5 AM J+1 Japan)
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) format
- 2020 ISL Scoring Format
- 2020 ISL Prize Money and Bonuses
- Teams: Energy Standard, Cali Condors, LA Current, NY Breakers
The 2020 International Swimming League season begins tomorrow with more than 300 swimmers from 10 international teams. Athletes from nearly 50 countries, will compete in the ISL regular season, semi-finals and Grand Final at the Duna Arena in a condensed five-week schedule, starting on October 16 and concluding on November 22.
LINKS
- United States – CBS Sports
- Canada – CBC Online & limited CBC Television
- France, Turkey, Middle East, Asia Pacific – beIN Sports
- UK – BBC (London Roar meets, at least, with TBD on other meets)
- ISL Technical Handbook
- Season Schedule
WHERE TO WATCH BY REGION
Africa
- Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan and Tunisia: beIN Sports
- Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho , Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zaire, Zambia and Zimbabwe: SuperSport
Americas
- USA: CBS
- Canada: CBC
- Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Republica Dominicana, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguayand Venezuela: Claro Sports
- Brazil: TV Globo
- Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, Navassa Island, Puerto Rico, Saba, San Andrés, Providencia, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent & The Grenadine, Sint Eustatius, Sint Maarten, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos Island and United States Virgin: ESPN
Asia
- Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, East Timor and Singapore: beIN Sports
- Japan: TV Asahi
- India: Eurosport India
Europe
- France, French Overseas Territories, Monaco, Andorra and Turkey: beIN Sports
- Italia: Sky
- UK: BBC, Eurosport
- Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark: Eurosport
- Russia: Match TV
- Belarus: Belarus TV and Radio Company, Sport 1
- Hungary: M4
- Ukraine, Moldova, Latvia, Estonia: SPORT 1
- Lithuania: Sport 1
- Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia: Sportklub
Middle East
- Barhain, Iraq, Iran, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, the Palestinian territories, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Yemen: beIN Sports
- Israel: Sport 1
Oceania
- Australia: Seven, beIN Sports
- New Zealand: ESPN
TEAMS COMPETING
This weekend will feature three North American franchises and one International franchise. We’ll update below as meet rosters become available.
- Energy Standard
- Cali Condors
- LA Current
- NY Breakers
EVENT LINEUP
Here’s a look at this weekend’s event schedule. Each session is broken into three blocks, each of which ends in a relay event, which is then followed by a break, though the exact length of the breaks has not been specified.
Day 1 Events
|WOMEN’S EVENT #
|DAY 1
|MEN’S EVENT #
|1
|100 Fly
|2
|3
|200 Back
|4
|5
|200 Breast
|6
|7
|4×100 Free Relay
|—Break—
|9
|50 Free
|8
|11
|200 IM
|10
|13
|50 Breast
|12
|4×100 Free Relay
|14
|—Break—
|15
|50 Back
|16
|17
|400 Free
|18
|19
|4×100 Medley Relay
|20
Day 2 Events
|WOMEN’S EVENT #
|DAY 2
|MEN’S EVENT #
|21
|100 Free
|22
|23
|200 Fly
|24
|25
|100 Back
|26
|27
|100 IM
|28
|—Break—
|29
|200 Free
|30
|31
|50 Fly
|32
|33
|100 Breast
|34
|35
|4×100 Mixed Free Relay
|35
|—Break—
|36
|400 IM
|37
|38
|50 Free Skins
|39
|40
|4×50 Mixed Medley (if tiebreak needed)
|40
Each ISL meet includes 39 events, divided by several point-scoring formats. Read all about this year’s scoring format here.
PRIZE MONEY FORMAT
Athletes and relays earn money for top-4 finishes under the following system, which we’ve simplified below:
Regular Season Matches
|1st place
|2nd place
|3rd place
|4th place
|Individual
|2400 USD
|1600 USD
|800 USD
|400 USD
|Full Relay
|4800 USD
|3200 USD
|1600 USD
|800 USD
|Skins Round 1
|2400 USD
|1600 USD
|800 USD
|400 USD
|Skins Round 2
|2400 USD
|1600 USD
|800 USD
|400 USD
|Skins Round 3
|4800 USD
|1600 USD
MVP Bonus in Regular Season Matches
- 1st: 10,000 USD
- 2nd 6,000 USD
- 3rd 4,000 USD