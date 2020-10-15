ISL Prize Money To Exceed $6 Million USD In Season 2

Barry Revzin contributed to this report.

The International Swimming League has implemented significant change for its second season, including a sizeable increase in prize money.

The five-week, 13-match campaign, set to begin on Friday, will have over $6 million USD up for grabs for the athletes ($6,050,000). That total is almost 2.5x larger than last season ($2,580,400).

The increase comes from changes in racing prize money, MVP earnings and the team bonuses, not to mention there will be more meets (13 compared to last season’s seven) and more events per meet (with the addition of the 100 IM).

The total racing prize money saw a significant increase, up to $3,780,000 from $1,435,200 last season. An individual event now offers $5,200 (up from $3,900), a relay offers $10,400 (up from $7,800), and a skins event earns $16,800 (up from $11,700). An athlete winning a skins event could earn up to $9,600 (from $5,400 last season).

The breakdown per event in the regular season is as follows: