Olympic Medalist Couple Anastasia Fesikova & Sergey Fesikov Announce Retirement

Russian Olympic swimming power couple Anastasia Fesikova (née Zuyeva) and Sergey Fesikov officially hung up their goggles together earlier this week.

The couple’s Olympic swim history runs deeper than the medals. On the day Anastasia got 4th in the 100 free, Sergey proposed in the London Eye Ferris wheel during the 2012 Olympic Games. This year saw another milestone in their relationship by celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary with their two children on August 17th.

Anastasia has had a lengthy Olympic career, competing in the 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2021 Summer Games. She earned a silver medal in 2012 in the women’s 200 backstroke and set the Olympic record in the 100 back in 2008 during the prelims.

Fesikova was the 2011 world champion (LC) in the women’s 50 back, and was also the runner-up in the 100 back at the World Championships in Shanghai.

She also earned a pair of silvers at the 2009 World Championships in Rome (women’s 100/200 back), and led off the Russian team that won silver and set a European Record in the women’s 400 medley relay at the 2017 Worlds in Budapest.

Fesikov is also a multi-time Olympian, competing in both the 2008 and 2012 Games.

In 2012, he was a member of the Russian men’s 400 free relay that won the bronze medal.

He has also taken home 23 medals in the European Short Course Championships, including individual titles in the men’s 100 free (2011) and 100 IM (2015).

The couple were named to the Toronto Titans in the International Swimming League (ISL) in 2020 before Gorbenko withdraw due to a shoulder injury.

Her final swim came at the Russian National Championships this past April, while Sergey’s last competitive swim was at the Russian Short Course Championships that concluded on November 25.

They completed their final swim together after the Russian Championships on Russian federal sports television channel MatchTV.