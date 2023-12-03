Aussie Matt Temple Rips 50.25 100 Fly Oceanic Record At Japan Open

2023 JAPAN OPEN

24-year-old Matt Temple saved his best swim for last while competing at the 2023 Japan Open at the Tokyo Aquatics Center.

Racing in the same pool in which he placed 5th at the 2020 Olympic Games, Temple ripped a new lifetime best of 50.25 to win the men’s 100m butterfly in record-setting fashion.

Opening in 23.47 and closing in 26.78, Temple sliced .20. off of his own previous Australian national record and Oceanic record of 50.45 set at the Australian Olympic Trials in 2021. In that prior effort, Temple was .20 slower on the front end but hit the exact same back half split – 23.67/26.78.

Tonight, Temple’s new PB beat out Takeshi Kawamoto who hit 51.69 for silver while Olympic silver medalist in the 200m fly Tomoru Honda rounded out the top 3 performers in 51.78.

As for Temple, the Marion swimmer now ranks as the 6th-swiftest 100m butterflyer in history.

Top 5 Men’s LCM 100 Butterfly Performers All-Time

Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 49.45, 2021 Kristof Milak (HUN) – 49.68, 2021 Michael Phelps (USA) – 49.82, 2009 Milorad Cavic (SRB) – 49.95, 2009 Maxime Grousset (FRA) – 50.14, 2023 Matt Temple (AUS) – 50.25, 2023

For perspective, Temple’s outing here would have rendered him the bronze medalist at the 2020 Olympic Games, beating out Swiss swimmer Noe Ponti‘s 50.74. In that final, Temple finished 5th in 50.92.

He also would have snagged silver at both the 2022 and 2023 World Championships with his 50.25 result.

Temple’s record now ranks him #1 in the world and the sole swimmer on the globe to have registered a sub-51-second outing thus far this season.