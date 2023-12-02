2023 Japan Open Day 3: Tomoru Honda Nabs 200 Fly Victory In 1:53.99

2023 JAPAN OPEN

Olympic silver medalist Tomoru Honda already made noise at this 2023 Japan Open, winning the men’s 400m IM on day one with a new lifetime best of 4:09.98.

On day three, the 21-year-old established his presence once again, taking on his pet event of the men’s 200m butterfly.

Honda got to the wall in a time of 1:53.99 to produce his 2nd-best time of the season. Opening in 54.61 and closing in 59.38, Honda’s effort came within striking distance of the 1:53.15 meet record he logged for gold at this year’s Asian Games. That faster result rendered him the #1 swimmer in the world.

Behind Honda this evening was visiting Aussie Olympian Matt Temple.

24-year-old Temple touched in 1:55.41 to hold off a charging Daiki Tanaka who bagged bronze in 1:55.66.

Temple’s time represents the 2nd best performance of the Marion swimmer’s career and fastest outside of a championship meet. His PB stands at the 1:55.25 he registered 2 years ago.

Temple and Tanaka now rank 5th and 6th in the world, respectively, this season.

Another Aussie dove in tonight with 2022 Commonwealth Games champion Elizabeth Dekkers taking on the 200m fly on the women’s side.

Dekkers stopped the clock in a result of 2:07.12 to lead the pack by well over a second. Karin Uchida touched next in 2:08.66 while World Championships finalist Airi Mitsui also landed on the podium in 2:09.09.

Dekkers took silver in this 2fly at this year’s World Championships, posting a time in Fukuoka of 2:05.46. Her time this evening checks her in as the #2 performer in the world right now.

Additional Notes