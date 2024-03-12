14-Year-Old Eric Xu Breaks out with 50.07 in the 100 Free

2024 Georgia Age Group Championships

February 16-18, 2024

Georgia Tech McAuley Aquatic Center

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Full Meet Results

Many swimmers earned new personal bests and Futures cuts at the Georgia 14 and under Age Group Championships hosted earlier this February.

The boys side saw a strong performance from 14-year-old Eric Xu of Dynamo Swim Club who earned six personal bests out of seven of his individual entries. In particular, his new personal best of 50.07 in the 100 back had him drop 1.11 seconds off his previous best. This puts him further under a 2024 Futures cut.

Xu is currently ranked 5th nationally in the 100 back for 13-14 boys for the 2023-2024 season. He also currently holds three individual 11-12 Georgia State All-Time Age group records.

Connor Christopherson from SwimAtlanta also had a standout performance in the 200 free. The 14-year-old’s time of 1:39.16 was only .03 short of his previous personal best and a 2024 Futures cut. Additionally, Christopherson earned a personal best of 21.22 in the 50 free, another Futures cut. He is currently ranked 4th nationally for 13-14 boys in the 200 free for the 2023-2024 season.

The girls side had 13-year-old Heba Fouitah from Aiken-Augusta Swim League with a stand out performance in the 100 back, clocking 55.94 for a near two-second drop off her previous best. She has swum the event three earlier times this season, with her old best time of 57.00 coming from the ASL Winter Invite in January 2024.

Other Meet Highlights: