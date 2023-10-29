SwimAtlanta 14-Year-Old Connor Christopherson Breaks Out with October 1:41 in the 200 Free

2023 Great Pumpkin Invite
- October 20-22, 2023
- Greenville County Aquatic Complex, Greeneville, South Carolina
- Short Course Yards (25 yards), Timed Finals
- Full Meet Results
14-year old high school freshman Connor Christopherson of SwimAtlanta had a breakout meet last weekend at the Team Greenville Great Pumpkin Invite, swimming best times in three different races, climbing into the top 100 all-time American 13-14s in the middle distance freestyle races.
At the meet, Christopherson won four races in total in his age group.
- 50 free – 21.75 (Previous personal Best – 22.09/1st place)
- 100 free – 47.44 (1st place)
- 200 free – 1:41.27 (Previous personal Best – 1:43.30/1st place)
- 500 free – 4:44.29 (Previous personal Best – 4:45.64/5th place overall, 1st among 13-14s)
- 100 fly – 54.11 (2nd place)
- 200 fly – 1:58.78 (1st place)
His two second improvement in the 200 free moves him to 90th place all-time in the 13-14 age group rankings. The Georgia LSC record for the age group is Baylor Stanton’s 1:39.75 from 2022, and Christopherson has another three months to chase that mark before aging up.
Over the summer, Christopherson won three Georgia Age Group Championships in long course (50 free – 24.76, 100 free – 53.90, 200 free – 1:55.80) and qualified to race at the USA Swimming Futures Championships in Ocala.
Connor Christopherson is the younger brother of Junior National Champion and University of Virginia freshman Katie Christopherson.
Other Meet Highlights:
- 13-year-old Will Kaminsky, also from SwimAtlanta, broke 1 minute in the 100 yard breaststroke for the first time, swimming 59.95. His previous best was a 1:00.82 done in February at the Georgia Age Group State Championships. He also swam 2:11.54 in the 200 breaststroke.
- 13-year-old Teddy Peterson from the Mecklenberg Swim Association swam 2:00.04 to finish 2nd in the age group, behind Christopherson, in the 200 fly.
- 15-year-old Kayda Geyer from Mecklenberg Swimming Association, daughter of former LSU head coach and now MSA head coach Dave Geyer, won the 200 breast in 2:16.81. That marks her first Winter Juniors cut in the short course yards version of this event. She already has a Summer Juniors cut in the 100 breast in long course (1:13.00) and a Summer Nationals cut in the 200 breast in long course (2:32.23) from June.
- Another 15-year-old from MSA, Eliza Wallace, won the 50 free in 24.19 and 100 breast in 1:03.45. She was also 2nd, behind Geyer, in the 200 breast in a personal best of 2:18.55.
- Recent University of Florida commit Lilla Bognar won the 200 free in 1:52.63 and 400 IM in 4:19.61.
yesss let’s go!