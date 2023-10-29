SwimAtlanta 14-Year-Old Connor Christopherson Breaks Out with October 1:41 in the 200 Free

2023 Great Pumpkin Invite

October 20-22, 2023

Greenville County Aquatic Complex, Greeneville, South Carolina

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Timed Finals

14-year old high school freshman Connor Christopherson of SwimAtlanta had a breakout meet last weekend at the Team Greenville Great Pumpkin Invite, swimming best times in three different races, climbing into the top 100 all-time American 13-14s in the middle distance freestyle races.

At the meet, Christopherson won four races in total in his age group.

50 free – 21.75 (Previous personal Best – 22.09/1st place)

100 free – 47.44 (1st place)

200 free – 1:41.27 (Previous personal Best – 1:43.30/1st place)

500 free – 4:44.29 (Previous personal Best – 4:45.64/5th place overall, 1st among 13-14s)

100 fly – 54.11 (2nd place)

200 fly – 1:58.78 (1st place)

His two second improvement in the 200 free moves him to 90th place all-time in the 13-14 age group rankings. The Georgia LSC record for the age group is Baylor Stanton’s 1:39.75 from 2022, and Christopherson has another three months to chase that mark before aging up.

Over the summer, Christopherson won three Georgia Age Group Championships in long course (50 free – 24.76, 100 free – 53.90, 200 free – 1:55.80) and qualified to race at the USA Swimming Futures Championships in Ocala.

Connor Christopherson is the younger brother of Junior National Champion and University of Virginia freshman Katie Christopherson.

