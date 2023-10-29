World Aquatics Creates First List of Approved Wearables for Swim Races

World Aquatics created its first list of approved wearables ahead of the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

The list, approved on July 5, 2023, includes a wide range of wearable technology, including heart rate monitors, GPS trackers, Glucose sensors, general sensors, and a transponder. A total of 11 products have been approved.

A total of seven manufacturers have so far have had devices approved. That includes heart rate monitors from major brands like Garmin and Polar, those from swim-specific brands like Tritonwear (the Triton 2 unit), and even a German research institute, FES Institut.

World Aquatics (then FINA) allowed wearable technology in races beginning on January 1, 2023, with the restriction that the devices cannot be used to transmit data, sounds, or signals to the swimmer.

It is not clear how widespread the use of these devices are at this time, as they weren’t clearly visible in any athletes at the World Championships or Pan American Games.

