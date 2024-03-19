14-Year-Old Rylee Erisman Swims 53.22 100 Back at Florida Age Groups

2024 North and South Florida Age Group Championships

February 29th-March 3rd, 2024

North: Florida Aquatics Swimming & Training, Ocala, FL

South: Rosen Aquatics & Fitness Center, Orlando, FL

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

North and South Full Meet Results

Florida held two concurrent 14 and Under Age Group Championships at the beginning of March, split between Northern and Southern located teams.

North Recap

Rylee Erisman of Laker Swimming had several standout swims over the weekend. The 14-year-old swimmer logged a time of 53.22 in the 100 back, earning a new PB. She also earned a win with a 48.41 in the 100 free. Her 200 back swim of 1:54.44 also put the Laker Swimmer at a new best by five seconds, and earned her a Summer Nationals time standard. She is currently ranked third nationally in the 100 back and second in the 100 free and 200 back for 13-14 girls this season. Rylee also currently holds four SCY Florida LSC Swimming Records. She also currently holds seven 2024 Olympic Trials cuts.

Laker Swimming’s Jayden Tsai also had a new best in the 200 IM with a time of 1:59.85. Tsai dropped over two seconds from his previous best set in early February. The 12-year-old also dropped around three seconds for a new best of 56.26 in the 100 IM. He is currently ranked first nationally in the 200 IM and second nationally in the 100 IM for 11-12 boys for this season.

Beau Fowler also had some notable swims representing Loggerhead Aquatics during the weekend. The nine-year-old set a new best time of 5:42.59 in the 500 free. He is currently nationally ranked 22nd for 9-10 boys in the event this season.

Additional swims:

14-year-old Denzo Senekal went a 50.54 in the 100 back, about three-tenths slower than his personal best. The Greater Orlando Aquatics Swimmer is currently ranked 8th nationally for 13-14 boys in the event.

Loggerhead Aquatics’ Lincoln Driesse achieved a new personal best of 9:38.42 in the 1000 free. The time earned a 20th national rank for 13-14 boys for the 13-year-old.

South Recap

At the Southern meet, 14-year-old Brinkleigh Hansen came home with a high medal count of nine gold and one silver. Her swim of 9:49.54 in the girls 13-14 1000 free earned her a new best time. The Saint Petersburg Aquatics swimmer dropped over 10 seconds from the previous best. She is currently ranked first in 13-14 girls nationally in the event for this season.

On the boys’ side, nine-year-old Luca Ferrera had several strong finishes for Saint Petersburg Aquatics. Ferrera finished with a 29.27 in the 50 fly and a 5:45.21 in the 500 free. He is currently nationally ranked 20th this season for 9-10 boys in the 50 fly.

Luke McIntosh also had a stand-out swim in the 100 back of 50.46. The Tampa Bay Aquatics swimmer dropped almost a full second from his previous best swim in December 2023. He is currently ranked 8th nationally for 13-14 boys in the event for this season.

Additional Swims: