Rochester Swim Club’s 13-Year-Old Kai Joyner Drops to a 51.08 in the 100 Back

2024 MN RSC President’s Day Meet

February 16-18, 2024

Rochester Recreation Center

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Full Meet Results

Minnesota’s President’s Day Meet included cross-state competition, with the South Dakota based Sioux Falls Team joining to compete against local teams.

Kai Joyner had stand out performances culminating in his high point win of the weekend representing Rochester Swim Club. The 13-year-old’s new best of 51.08 in the 100 back earned Joyner a new futures cut. He also picked up another Futures cut in the 400 IM with his time of 4:06.98.

Joyner is also a Minnesota State All-Time Record holder in the 200 and 100 yard free for the boys 11-12. He is also nationally ranked 40th in the 200 yard free for 13-14 year old boys.

Caroline Larsen also had some strong swims during the week with her high point win for the Foxjets Swim Team on the girl’s side. Some highlights of her weekend swims are 52.78 for the 100 fly, 22.47 for the 50 free, and 49.01 for the 100 free.

These races come off her 50 free finishes of first place at Winter Juniors and her 5th place at the World Aquatics Junior Championships. She is the current Minnesota Record Holder for the 50 free and is currently committed to the University of Louisville.

