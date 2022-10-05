“BOTR” Sprinter Caroline Larsen (2024) Sends Verbal Commitment to Louisville

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Caroline Larsen from Eden Prairie, Minnesota, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Louisville for 2024-25. We named Larsen to the “Best of the Rest” section of Way Too Early list of top girls recruits in the class of 2024.

“I could not be more thrilled to share my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Louisville!! From the second I met the team I could see myself being a part of the program. All the athletes and coaches have so much love for each other, and they truly push one another to be the best. A big thanks to my family, teammates, coaches, and @teamfoxjets for all your help to get me here. Fall of 2024 can’t come soon enough, but until then, GO CARDS!! 🖤❤️”

Larsen is a junior at Eden Prairie High School. She swims year-round with Foxjets Swim Team under her father, head coach Lloyd Larsen. Her older sister, Faith Larsen, swims for University of Northern Iowa in the class of 2025.

Larsen is a sprint free and breast specialist. She won the 50 free at 2021 Winter Juniors West, going what was then a best time of 22.50. She also finished 19th in the 100 free (50.05), 15th in the 100 breast (1:01.74), and 63rd in the 100 fly (55.79). Her 100 free, 100 breast, and 100 fly times were also PBs. Since then, she has lowered all her times. She had a particularly successful outing at the NCSA Spring Championships, where she placed 3rd in the 50 free, 11th in the 100 free, 4th in the 50 breast, 5th in the 100 breast, 12th in the 200 breast, and 19th in the 50 fly.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 22.45

100 free – 49.67

50 breast – 27.89

100 breast – 1:01.35

200 breast – 2:14.82

50 fly – 25.01

100 fly – 55.26

200 IM – 2:0382

Larsen is the first public commitment to the Cardinals for 2024-25. She’ll fit nicely into the Louisville sprint group, that featured Gabi Albiero (21.69), Christiana Regenauer (22.15), Arina Openysheva (22.37), and Alena Kraus (22.94) last season. Kraus is now a fifth-year, Regenauer a senior, and Albiero a junior. Kentucky is already assuring the future of its sprint team with the addition this year of freshman Ella Welch, who came in with 22.35/48.81/1:46.04 in the 50/100/200 free (Welch is also a 1:00/2:15 breaststroker).

