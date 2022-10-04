Alex and Gretchen Walsh Sporti Swim Collaboration Behind The Scenes

Alex Walsh and Gretchen Walsh unpack the behind the scenes journey of their Sporti Swim Collaboration. They made a big splash last week with the release of their Sporti Swim Collection overtaking SwimSwam traffic for two days. We captured this interview in the middle of the media blitz and less than 24 hours ahead of their UVA intrasquad meet.

The Walsh Sisters carry themselves like pros, or rather, they seem that way because they’d been making swimming news since they were 12 years old at Nashville Aquatic Club (NAC). I was a little taken aback when I realized this was their first commercial endeavor following the NCAA NIL policy change last year.

Alex and Gretchen partnered with Sporti by SwimOutlet.com because they were excited to be apart of the creative process, the designs reflecting their individual tastes, the shoot and the media creation. They seem overwhelmed, even humbled, by the positive response. While they have an incredibly busy college season ahead defending their 2021 NCAA Team Title from last year, they’re already planning for a second Sporti Collaboration at some point in the future.

SEE THE FULL SPORTI SWIM PRESS RELEASE:

They’ve called them a once in a generation dynasty – Alex and Gretchen Walsh are taking the world of swimming by storm. An Olympic Silver Medalist and NCAA National Champion respectively, this dynamic sister-duo are the first collegiate swim athletes in history to team up with a nationally recognized swim brand for a co-branded collection following the NCAA NIL policy change last year. Inspired by their sense of wanderlust, from the vibrant sounds of Nashville to the iconic streets of Barcelona, the Sporti x Alex + Gretchen Walsh Collection invites you in to explore the sisters’ world; transporting you from Music City to the European coast, without ever leaving the pool. Comprised of three collections, each assortment showcases the sisters’ respective individualities, while simultaneously highlighting their similarities.

Sporti x Alex Walsh Collection “You can’t really know where you’re going until you know where you have been.” This iconic quote resonates throughout the Sporti x Alex Walsh Collection, with designs and prints inspired by the sisters’ hometown of Nashville. From Boho Bandana, inspired by the southern wardrobe staple, to Space Cowboy, a print giving nod to an unmistakable motif in southern culture – the cowboy boot – the Sporti x Alex Walsh Collection is vibrant and bold, providing a modern twist on classic prints that make Nashville such a dynamic city.

Sporti x Gretchen Walsh Collection It was in Barcelona that the sisters competed together in their first international swim meet. For Gretchen in particular, this was a moment in time. “The pool in Barcelona was my favorite of all time. It was even more significant because it is where we traveled together internationally for the first time, which was a huge goal for us,” says Gretchen. “Swimming takes you to amazing places, and while we were exploring the world, I just fell in love with that city.” These memories come to life in the Sporti x Gretchen Walsh Collection. From Patchwork Tile, reminiscent of the countless tile patterns you see throughout Barcelona, to Beep Beep!, inspired by a piece of European culture Gretchen brought back to the states – her moped – each design reflects Gretchen’s unique character – bold, edgy and here for the win.

Sporti x Alex + Gretchen Walsh Collection The sister duo has been making their mark on the swim industry for over a decade. Competitive without ever being rivals, the two have pushed and supported each other on their pathway to success. “We’ve been on two separate paths over the years yet in so many ways they intersect. The exciting thing about our collaboration with Sporti and SwimOutlet is it’s something we’re doing together, just as we’ve been on this swim journey together our entire lives,” says Alex and Gretchen. Featuring a metallic gold design fittingly named Dynasty, to XOXO, a suit that screams sisterhood and reflects the bonds you form with people and their love of the sport, the Sister Duo collection captures the champion essence of this remarkable twosome.

“We’re super proud to have this collection that we worked so hard for. It’s a dream come true,“ says Alex and Gretchen. “Collaborating with Alex and Gretchen on this collection was fun, to say the least,” says Daniela Bascuñán, Sporti’s VP of Design. “The sisters are not only incredible swimmers but creative powerhouses in their own right. They always brought fresh ideas to the table, pushing us to create a collection that was as dynamic as they are.”