6-time Olympic Medalist Ryan Murphy Eyes More Gold In Paris

Six-time Olympic medalist Ryan Murphy ramps up for his third Olympic Games in Paris. In this interview he unpack his training cycle since 2022 World Championships. As expected, Murphy took a very short break after 2023 World Championships to launch his Olympic grind. Now in his 11th season at Cal under head coach Dave Durden, Ryan details the evolution of change and what’s stayed the same.

Prediction Game? I’m waiting until later in the season, but, please, feel free to play!

