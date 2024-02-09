Should Summer McIntosh Swim the 800 Free at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

2024 SOUTHERN ZONE SOUTH SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, February 8 – Sunday, February 11, 2024
- Orlando, Florida
- Rosen Aquatic & Fitness Center
- LCM (50 meters)
Last night in Ocala, Summer McIntosh swam an 8:11.39 800 free, not only making her the #2 performer of all-time with the #17 performance of all-time, but she broke Katie Ledecky‘s 13+-year-old win streak in the event as well. Ledecky swam next to McIntosh, clocking an 8:17.12 for 2nd.
So this begs the question: Should Summer McIntosh consider swimming the 800 free at the Paris Olympics this summer?
Summer now has 6 events that she could potentially vie for gold in: 200 IM, 400 IM, 200 fly, 200 free, 400 free, and now 800 free. But let’s look at the schedule for all of these.
400 free is Day 1. Easy enough.
200 free is Day 2/3, with the final on Day 3. Same as the 400 IM (Day 3 final), so she will probably pick one or the other and I’m going to guess she will pick 400 IM.
After Day 4 off, 200 fly is Day 5/6.
Then the 800 free is on Day 7/8 of the meet, the same as the 200 IM. So she’d have to pick one or the other there as well. I’m going to guess she picks 200 IM for a few reasons.
- Taking down Ledecky on an Olympic stage is very different than taking her down at a local meet in Ocala in February. Even though her in-season performances haven’t been as consistently great as they usually are, I think Ledecky will taper big and have big swims in the 800 and 1500 in Paris.
- Summer doesn’t really train for the 800. She’s just really good at swimming. It’s a lot riskier to go for an event that you’ve raced once or twice a year for fun at an Olympic Games, especially when the person you have to get through is the greatest swimmer in the event ever. Plus it’s at the end of the meet, and swimming an 800 free final on Day 8 is a lot different than swimming it fresh at sectionals.
- I think Canada will want to use her on the medley relay on Day 9 where they have a great shot to medal. I don’t think the 800 is conducive to getting that medal.
So, I think Summer goes with 400 Free/400 IM/200 Fly/200 IM in Paris. What do you think?
McIntosh is clearly the next great talent in women’s swimming. She’d instantly be the GOAT by beating the GOAT in the event that Ledecky has said is her best event, especially since McIntosh very inexperienced in the 800m race. But why duck the challenge in the greatest of all stages? Furthermore, if McIntosh takes down both the Ledecky and Titmus in the 400 too she’s the women’s MVP of the meet to me regardless how her other events turn out. But with that said, I don’t see McIntosh loosing either 400 IM or 200 Fly.
I want to agree with 200IM over 800. One reason to choose the 800 could be that it’s a « safer » medal while even the bronze will be super competitive at the 200IM.
I would like for her to swim it because it would be epic but Summer is really fast in season so how much more can she possibly drop. Idk, Ledecky in her pet event is a pretty big fish.
Why not try to pull the 200IM and 800 double? Focus on the IM primarily as the 800 is after the 200 in both morning and evening and just have fun in the 800 as a “bonus” event.
How many people are able to do that. If she bonks in the 800 after a hard battle IM – oh well – wasn’t the focus anyway.
As for relay duty for Canada, they are going to have to have an honest assessment after the Trials about some current gaping holes to all Canadian relays and if that gets rectified. And decide whether they want to risk over racing McIntosh with her medals on the table versus “hopes and dreams”… Read more »
Can swimswam look into how many of Ledecky’s 800free swims outside of taper meets / championships (ex the Santa Clara meet) have actually been faster this? Have any?
McIntosh, in an in-season meet in Feb, is swimming what Ledecky swam at taper meets the same age. And presumably, she’s not reallytraining for the 800free.
I’m a huge Ledecky fan and a fan of what she’s shown is possible in distance swimming, but I think there is a clear case that Summer can break Ledecky’s 800free WR if she put her mind to it.
You can look at the video, it says there (2:05)
Ledecky went the 2nd fastest time EVER (8:06) at a Grand Prix in Austin in January 2016.
She also went 8:07 in May 2018 at the Indy Pro Swim.
In June 2014 (at Age 17), Ledecky went 8:11.00 at a meet in the Houston area
What all those swims have in common is that they were all a long time ago.
Sorry Coleman, I did watch the video 🙂 I just didn’t zoom in at the graphic
Perhaps but that’s a long, long way from that 8:11 swim. I think the more likely scenario would be for her beating Ledecky in a very tight race around the 8:06+ mark or so which would be THE event of the meet.
On what basis do you think Ledecky was swimming the same times tapered at that age? She didn’t really have a taper meet in 2014 to my knowledge (when she would’ve been about the age McIntosh is now), and her taper time in 2015 was 4 seconds faster than what was swam yesterday
As mentioned by Coleman, Ledecky set the WR at 8:11.00 in June 2014 when she was a couple months younger than McIntosh is now at a club invitational meet – you can see from this video that it’s almost certainly not a meet she would’ve tapered for: https://youtu.be/CiX1zbaUXy4?si=L0aJ8O6MAXjnZlrY
She broke the 400 and 800 free WR in 2014 and competed at nationals/Panpacs that year.
I think they should just let her swim it all!!
Nvm I just read the event schedule.
I would just because it would bump up your status and marketing by sooo much if you top ledecky in the 800 at the Olympics.
200 free, 400 free, 200 fly, 400 im, relays.