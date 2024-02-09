Should Summer McIntosh Swim the 800 Free at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

2024 SOUTHERN ZONE SOUTH SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, February 8 – Sunday, February 11, 2024

Orlando, Florida

Rosen Aquatic & Fitness Center

LCM (50 meters)

Last night in Ocala, Summer McIntosh swam an 8:11.39 800 free, not only making her the #2 performer of all-time with the #17 performance of all-time, but she broke Katie Ledecky‘s 13+-year-old win streak in the event as well. Ledecky swam next to McIntosh, clocking an 8:17.12 for 2nd.

So this begs the question: Should Summer McIntosh consider swimming the 800 free at the Paris Olympics this summer?

Summer now has 6 events that she could potentially vie for gold in: 200 IM, 400 IM, 200 fly, 200 free, 400 free, and now 800 free. But let’s look at the schedule for all of these.

400 free is Day 1. Easy enough.

200 free is Day 2/3, with the final on Day 3. Same as the 400 IM (Day 3 final), so she will probably pick one or the other and I’m going to guess she will pick 400 IM.

After Day 4 off, 200 fly is Day 5/6.

Then the 800 free is on Day 7/8 of the meet, the same as the 200 IM. So she’d have to pick one or the other there as well. I’m going to guess she picks 200 IM for a few reasons.

Taking down Ledecky on an Olympic stage is very different than taking her down at a local meet in Ocala in February. Even though her in-season performances haven’t been as consistently great as they usually are, I think Ledecky will taper big and have big swims in the 800 and 1500 in Paris. Summer doesn’t really train for the 800. She’s just really good at swimming. It’s a lot riskier to go for an event that you’ve raced once or twice a year for fun at an Olympic Games, especially when the person you have to get through is the greatest swimmer in the event ever. Plus it’s at the end of the meet, and swimming an 800 free final on Day 8 is a lot different than swimming it fresh at sectionals. I think Canada will want to use her on the medley relay on Day 9 where they have a great shot to medal. I don’t think the 800 is conducive to getting that medal.

So, I think Summer goes with 400 Free/400 IM/200 Fly/200 IM in Paris. What do you think?