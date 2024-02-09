McIntosh Swims Huge 800 Free Best (8:11.39), First Swimmer To Beat Ledecky In Over 13 Years

2024 SOUTHERN ZONE SOUTH SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, February 8 – Sunday, February 11, 2024

Orlando, Florida

Rosen Aquatic & Fitness Center

LCM (50 meters)

17-year-old Canadian Summer McIntosh just did something that no woman had done in over 13 years.

On the opening night of the 2024 Southern Zone South Sectional Championships, McIntosh set a huge personal best time of 8:11.39, dropping nearly nine seconds from her previous best of 8:20.19 set last February. That time is a Commonwealth and Canadian record and makes her the second-fastest performer of all-time. But perhaps more historic than the records that she set was the fact that she became the first swimmer to beat Katie Ledecky in an 800 freestyle final* since 2010, when she was 13 years old.

*Leah Smith beat Ledecky 8:17.23 to 8:17.42 in prelims of the 800 free at the 2019 World Championships, swimming in the same heat.

SUMMER MCINTOSH BEATS KATIE LEDECKY IN THE 800M NATIONAL RECORD BY ALMOST 10

SECONDS 8:11.39 That time would have won gold at the Tokyo Olympics. Reaction by @b_maclean who held the Canadian 800m record for 10 years. pic.twitter.com/ec2HCZFWev — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) February 8, 2024

Yes, Katie Ledecky, the world record holder, three-time defending Olympic champion, and six-time defending world champion in the 800 free. At this sectionals meet, McIntosh dominated her, with the American’s time of 8:17.12 being just under six seconds behind what the Canadian went.

Before McIntosh’s swim, Ledecky had the 29 fastest times in the history of women’s 800 free. Now, that list has been cut down to just 16 times.

All-Time Top Performers, Women’s 800-meter freestyle (LCM):

Katie Ledecky, United States — 8:04.79 (2016) Summer McIntosh, Canada — 8:11.39 (2024) Li Bingjie, China — 8:13.31 (2023) Ariarne Titmus, Australia — 8:13.59 (2022/2023) Rebecca Adlington, Great Britain — 8:14.10 (2008)

Previously, the Commonwealth record was a time of 8:13.59 held by Australia’s Ariarne Titmus (which she went at the 2021 Olympics and 2022 Commonwealth Games), whereas Brittany MacLean‘s 8:20.02 from 2010 was the old Canadian record.

Split Comparison Tables:

Summer McIntosh, 2024 Southern Zone Sectional Championships Katie Ledecky, 2024 Southern Zone Sectional Championships Katie Ledecky, 2016 Olympic Games (world record) 58.72 58.24 57.98 1:59.81 (1:01.09) 1:59.66 (1:01.42) 1:59.42 (1:01.44) 3:01.65 (1:01.84) 3:02.05 (1:02.39) 3:00.76 (1:01.34) 4:03.63 (1:01.98) 4:04.67 (1:02.62) 4:01.98 (1:01.22) 5:05.63 (1:02.00) 5:06.96 (1:02.29) 5:02.94 (1:00.96) 6:07.45 (1:01.82) 6:09.49 (1:02.53) 6:04.30 (1:01.36) 7:09.69 (1:02.24) 7:13.28 (1:03.79) 7:05.44 (1:01.14) 8:11.39 (1:01.70) 8:17.42 (1:03.34) 8:04.79 (59.35) 8:11.39 8:17.12 8:04.79

The last time Ledecky lost an 800 free final was at the 2010 Potomac Vally Championships in Maryland, where she placed third. She did place second in an 800 free heat at the 2019 World Championships but then went on to claim gold in the finals.

At the upcoming 2024 Olympic games, the 800 free final will notably happen in the same session as the 200 IM, an event where McIntosh is also the world’s top performer this year. She didn’t race in either event at the 2022 or 2023 World Championships.