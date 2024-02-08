How To Watch the Top-25 NCAA Division I Teams: 2/8-2/13

Dual meets are just about over for the season as teams begin to turn their attention to invites and conference meets.

There are still a handful of dual meets on the schedule this weekend. In the Pac-12, Arizona State will travel to Tuscon to take on Arizona, while UCLA will host USC. The Texas men also have a meet remaining against SMU.

The Cavalier Invite is one of many invites taking place this weekend. This is one to keep an eye on, as last year at this meet Kate Douglass took down the American record in the 200 breast.

Below is a list of livestream links (if available) and how to find live results to keep up with the top-25 teams who are competing this weekend. If we missed any, please provide a link in the comments below.

A full list of Division I meets going on this weekend can be found here.

Rankings are listed men/women.

Cavalier Invite

February 9-11, 11am/10am & 6pm/4pm (ET)

Teams: #16/#1 Virginia, –/#18 Duke, –/#15 North Carolina, –/HM South Carolina, George Washington, Johns Hopkins, St. Bonaventure, Army, UNC Wilmington, Richmond and William & Mary

Results: Meet Mobile

Auburn Invite

February 9-10, 10am (CT)

Teams: #12/#19 Auburn, #18/#21 Alabama, #20/HM Florida State, HM/– Georgia Tech, Emory

Results: Meet Mobile

Minnesota First Chance

February 9-10, 5pm & 11am (CT)

Teams: –/#20 Minnesota, St. Thomas, Carleton)

Watch

Results: Meet Mobile

#1/#16 Arizona State vs. #23/HM Arizona

February 10, 12pm (MT)

Men and women

Results: Meet Mobile

USC vs. UCLA

February 9, 1pm (PT)

Women only

Results: Meet Mobile

#7/#2 Texas vs. #22/– SMU

February 9, 5pm (CT)

Men and women

Watch

Results: Meet Mobile

#24/– BYU vs. Utah