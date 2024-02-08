Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How To Watch the Top-25 NCAA Division I Teams: 2/8-2/13

by Sidney Zacharias 0

February 08th, 2024 ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, College, Pac-12, SEC

Dual meets are just about over for the season as teams begin to turn their attention to invites and conference meets. 

There are still a handful of dual meets on the schedule this weekend. In the Pac-12, Arizona State will travel to Tuscon to take on Arizona, while UCLA will host USC. The Texas men also have a meet remaining against SMU. 

The Cavalier Invite is one of many invites taking place this weekend. This is one to keep an eye on, as last year at this meet Kate Douglass took down the American record in the 200 breast.

Below is a list of livestream links (if available) and how to find live results to keep up with the top-25 teams who are competing this weekend. If we missed any, please provide a link in the comments below. 

A full list of Division I meets going on this weekend can be found here.

Rankings are listed men/women.

Cavalier Invite

  • February 9-11, 11am/10am & 6pm/4pm (ET)
  • Teams: #16/#1 Virginia, –/#18 Duke, –/#15 North Carolina, –/HM South Carolina, George Washington, Johns Hopkins, St. Bonaventure, Army, UNC Wilmington, Richmond and William & Mary
  • Results: Meet Mobile

Auburn Invite 

  • February 9-10, 10am (CT)
  • Teams: #12/#19 Auburn, #18/#21 Alabama, #20/HM Florida State, HM/– Georgia Tech, Emory
  • Results: Meet Mobile

Minnesota First Chance

  • February 9-10, 5pm & 11am (CT)
  • Teams: –/#20 Minnesota, St. Thomas, Carleton)
  • Watch
  • Results: Meet Mobile

#1/#16 Arizona State vs. #23/HM Arizona

  • February 10, 12pm (MT)
  • Men and women
  • Results: Meet Mobile

USC vs. UCLA

  • February 9, 1pm (PT)
  • Women only
  • Results: Meet Mobile

#7/#2 Texas vs. #22/– SMU

  • February 9, 5pm (CT)
  • Men and women
  • Watch
  • Results: Meet Mobile

#24/– BYU vs. Utah

  • February 9-10, 4pm & 11am (MT)
  • Men and women
  • Results: Meet Mobile

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!