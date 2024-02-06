Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

College Swimming Weekly Preview: February 7-13

Comments: 1
Anya Pelshaw
by Anya Pelshaw 1

February 06th, 2024 College

With conference meets beginning next week, dual meets are on their way out and invites are coming in.

Despite a short list of meets, this weekend had a big swim a year ago as Kate Douglass set an American Record in the 200 breast at the Cavalier Invite. Although Douglass has since graduated and will be in Doha for the World Championships, it isn’t a weekend to ignore as fast swims will still occur.

With Worlds beginning on Sunday, February 11th in Doha, some swimmers may be absent from meets this weekend as they represent their respective countries.

On the dual meet schedule, both UCLA and USC are coming off big weekends. UCLA is coming from close losses against Stanford (16 points) and Cal (11 points). USC is coming off of a win over Stanford for the first time in 28 years.

Full SwimSwam Power Rankings:

Meet Date Men Women
Cavalier Invite (Virginia, South Carolina, George Washington, William & Mary, UNC-Wilmington, Richmond, Campbell 2/9-2/11 X X
Auburn Invite (Auburn, LSU, Alabama, Georgia Tech 2/9-2/10 X X
Minnesota First Chance (Minnesota, 2/9-2/10 X X
Iowa State vs. Kansas 2/9-2/10 X
Arizona State vs. Arizona 2/10 X X
UCLA vs. USC 2/9 X
SMU vs. Texas 2/9 X
Utah vs. BYU 2/9-2/10 X X
Fordham vs. Wagner 2/7 X X
Denver First Chance (Denver, Air Force 2/9-2/10 X X
Boston U Winter Open (Boston U, Boston College, Cornell, Harvard, Dartmouth, Brown 2/9-2/10 X X
Louisville First Chance (Louisville, Illinois, Kentucky 2/8-2/9 X X
UConn vs. Providence 2/10 X
Towson Winter Open 2/9-2/10 X X
Queens First Chance 2/10 X X
Miami (OH) Classic 2/9-2/10 X X

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
James Beam
54 minutes ago

RIP to BC at the BU Winter Open

0
0
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 and 2023 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Economics and a minor in Government & Law at …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!