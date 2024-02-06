College Swimming Weekly Preview: February 7-13

With conference meets beginning next week, dual meets are on their way out and invites are coming in.

Despite a short list of meets, this weekend had a big swim a year ago as Kate Douglass set an American Record in the 200 breast at the Cavalier Invite. Although Douglass has since graduated and will be in Doha for the World Championships, it isn’t a weekend to ignore as fast swims will still occur.

With Worlds beginning on Sunday, February 11th in Doha, some swimmers may be absent from meets this weekend as they represent their respective countries.

On the dual meet schedule, both UCLA and USC are coming off big weekends. UCLA is coming from close losses against Stanford (16 points) and Cal (11 points). USC is coming off of a win over Stanford for the first time in 28 years.

Full SwimSwam Power Rankings: