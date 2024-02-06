Boerne Champion High School Swim Coach Arrested On DWI Charge

A Boerne, Texas high school swim coach has been arrested and charged with DWI (driving while impaired).

Christopher Slay, who also goes by Scott Slay, was booked on a DWI charge by the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office on the morning of Sunday, Feb. 4, according to a booking report. He was released on $1,500 bond that same day.

Slay is the head coach of the both swimming & diving and water polo teams at Boerne Champion High School, and is also a geography teacher with the school.

According to his school profile, he has led the water polo team to eight state titles and the swim team to eight regional championships. He was also a water polo player for three seasons at Slippey Rock University in Butler County, Penn., as a student-athlete.

Slay has been placed on leave, the Boerne Independent School District said in a statement.

“A member of the Boerne ISD coaching staff was arrested early Sunday morning for an incident unrelated to BISD. The employee has been placed on leave. Boerne ISD cannot discuss personnel matters.”

In Texas, a DWI charge on first offense can result in up to $2,000 in fines, 3-180 days of jailtime and up to one year of having your license suspended.