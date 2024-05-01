Ultra Swimmer of the Month: Torri Huske

Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based swimmer who has proven themselves over the past month. As with any item of recognition, Swimmer of the Month is a subjective exercise meant to highlight one athlete whose work holds noteworthy context – perhaps a swimmer who was visibly outperforming other swimmers over the month, or one whose accomplishments slipped through the cracks among other high-profile swims. If your favorite athlete wasn’t selected, feel free to respectfully recognize them in our comment section.

Torri Huske is proving that her decision to redshirt her junior year at Stanford was the right one.

Throughout the 2023-24 season, Huske has been firing off some blistering swims in the long course pool, and she continued to thrive at the San Antonio Pro Swim in April.

The 21-year-old finished four one-hundredths shy of her American Record in the 100 fly (55.68) and set a new personal best in the 200 IM (2:08.47), winning both races over talented fields that included 2024 NCAA champions Gretchen Walsh (100 fly) and Alex Walsh (200 IM).

Huske also placed 3rd in the 100 free with a new season-best time of 53.08, and took 7th in the 50 free (25.07) in a tight turnaround after the 200 IM. In the 50 free heats, she went 24.52, just shy of the 24.31 PB she set one month earlier at the Westmont Pro Swim.

In Westmont, Huske said training full-time with no classes had her feeling like she was living life “on easy mode,” and it’s clearly working for her as she heads toward the U.S. Olympic Trials on a heater.

She currently ranks #1 in the world in the 100 fly and is 2nd in the 100 free, 3rd in the 200 IM and 4th in the 50 free among Americans in 2023-24.

