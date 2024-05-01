FINIS Set of the Week: Shrek

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

This week's set of the week comes from Ethan Beseris, Team Sales Rep for FINIS.

Much like the film franchise, you’ll wish this set stopped after the 2nd round.

Warmup

-600 free

-100 back

Main Set

-5×100 on :15 rest (or equivalent interval), swam as 25 fly 75 free

-5×100 on :15 rest (or equivalent interval), swam as 25 free 25 back 50 free

-5×100 on :15 rest (or equivalent interval), swam as 50 free 25 breast 25 free

-5×100 on :05 rest (or equivalent interval), swam as 100 free

200 kick cooldown

