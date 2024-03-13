Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Torri Huske on Olympic Redshirt Season: “I feel like I’m… living life on easy mode”

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

Heading into last year’s US Trials, Torri Huske was coming off of a very intense academic course load at Stanford and was frankly exhausted. This year, after taking an Olympic redshirt so she only has to focus on swimming, things are feeling… easy.

After arguably the best in-season meet of her career where she swam numerous personal bests, Huske is feeling much less stressed outside the pool. She has the time to indulge in things like art, read, socialize, and recover from practice.

