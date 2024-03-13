Official Psych Sheets Released For 2024 Men’s NCAA Division I Championships

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The official psych sheets for the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships have dropped, with cutlines, eligible relays and an alternates list also released as we descend on the marquee meet on the men’s collegiate calendar at the end of this month.

The competition will run from March 27-30 at the IUPUI Natatorium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

YOU CAN SEE ALL THE RELEVANT DOCUMENTS HERE:

SwimSwam’s projected cutline on Tuesday was one spot into row 31, but came with the caveat that NC State had 19 swimmers fast enough for an invite but would need to drop one to get under the roster cap of 18.

The Wolfpack have dropped JT Ewing from their NCAA roster, which moves yesterday’s projected first alternate Josh Zuchowski of Stanford into the meet. Ewing having been entered in the 200 back jumps Zuchowski up one spot into 30th on the psych sheets.

Also as a result of the Ewing scratch, ASU’s Jack Wadsworth, Cal’s Ziyad Saleem and Harvard’s Anthony Rincón are now the top three alternates (in that order) after they were projected to be 8th, 9th and 10th yesterday. This is because they were all tied for the 32nd seed in the 200 back and are now tied for 31st.

NC State was the only team that had a decision to make regarding entry cap with 19 on the pre-scratch psych sheets yesterday, as Arizona State (17) and Florida (16) were the only other two schools within range of the 18-swimmer roster limit, with potential diving additions to be considered soon.

If there end up being scratches, ASU’s Wadsworth will get the nod. Although he’s tied with Saleem and Rincón in the 200 back, Wadsworth has the highest rank in a second event (44th in 100 back).

OFFICIAL ALTERNATES LIST

Jack Wadsworth (Arizona State) – 200 back, 1:40.64 Ziyad Saleem (Cal) – 200 back, 1:40.64 Anthony Rincón (Harvard) – 200 back, 1:40.64 Christian Bart (Oakland) – 100 breast, 51.90 Rafael Ponce De Leon (Tennessee) – 500 free, 4:14.93 Hank Rivers (Cal) – 200 breast, 1:53.13 Danny Berlitz (WVU) – 400 IM, 3:43.02 Brady Samuels (Purdue) – 100 back, 45.57 Carl Bloebaum (VA Tech) – 200 fly, 1:42.16 Joey Garberick (Ball State) – 100 breast, 51.93

Arizona State holds the top seed in two-thirds of the events (12/18), while Florida is the only other team with multiple #1 rankings at three.

TOP SEEDS BY EVENT

Selection process

1. 35 of the men’s spots and 41 of the women’s spots are set aside for divers, who qualify for the meet at zone competitions closer the NCAA Championships. That leaves 235 men’s spots and 281 for the women.

2. Every ‘A’ cut put up this season is added.

3. The next fastest swimmers in each event are added until every event has the same number of entries. For example, if the 50 free were to have the most ‘A’ cuts of any event with 10, then every other event would get swimmers with the top 10 fastest times in.

4. Finally, one entry is added to each event to keep the entries per event even. This process is repeated until all of the swimming spots (235 for men, 281 for women) are filled. Keep in mind that as more rows are added, swimmers will start to double and triple up. The #1 seed in the 200 back might be the #15 seed in the 100 back – as the 15th row of swimmers is added to each event, she’ll be added to the 100 back list, but won’t take up another one of the 281 invite spots, as she already has her official invite.

5. The final row of swimmers added won’t come out exactly even. In the final row, the swimmers with entry times closest to the NCAA ‘A’ cut will get added first, and when the 235th man or 281st woman is added, the process stops. So the 100 fly could have 38 women and the 200 fly 39 women – that would mean the 39th 200 flyer was closer to the NCAA ‘A’ cut than the 39th 100 flyer and therefore won the ‘tie-breaker’ for the final spot.