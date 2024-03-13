2024 NCAA Division II Championships: Day 2 Up/Down Analysis

2024 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships

Day 2

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers and divers in the A final, “Down” to B finalists.

Women’s Meet

Scores After Day 1 – Women

Team Day 1 Nova Southeastern 40 Colorado Mesa 34 Drury 32 West Florida 30 Wingate 28 Simon Fraser 26 Indianapolis 24 Wayne State 22 West Chester 18 Oklahoma Christian 14 Grand Valley 12 Tampa 10 McKendree 8 Findlay 6 Northern Michigan 4

Day 2 Ups/Downs – Women

Team All 1000 Free 200 IM 50 Free Nova Southeastern 5/0 3/0 2/0 0/0 Drury 4/3 0/0 3/2 1/1 Colorado Mesa 3/3 1/0 1/1 1/2 Indianapolis 3/1 1/1 1/0 1/0 Tampa 2/2 0/0 1/2 1/0 Simon Fraser 1/1 1/0 0/0 0/1 Wayne State 1/1 1/1 0/0 0/0 Augustana 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 Delta State 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 Henderson State 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 Lynn 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 Missouri St. Louis 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 West Florida 0/4 0/2 0/1 0/1 West Chester 0/3 0/2 0/1 0/0 Findlay 0/2 0/0 0/1 0/1 Truman State 0/2 0/1 0/0 0/1 Azusa Pacific 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 Cal State East Bay 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1

Scoring Day 2 Prelims (plus 200 Medley Relay as seeded)

Team All 1000 Free 200 IM 50 Free 200 Medley Relay Nova Southeastern 107 48 27 0 32 Drury 99 0 53 20 26 Colorado Mesa 89.5 13 15.5 21 40 Indianapolis 78 20 20 20 18 Lynn 50 0 0 16 34 Tampa 46.5 0 19.5 13 14 Augustana 45 0 0 15 30 West Florida 40 7 7 2 24 Northern Michigan 28 0 0 0 28 Wayne State 25 25 0 0 0 Delta State 23 0 0 11 12 MSU Mankato 22 0 0 0 22 West Chester 21 7 4 0 10 Simon Fraser 19 15 0 4 0 Findlay 18 0 9 1 8 Henderson State 17 0 0 17 0 Missouri St. Louis 16 12 0 0 4 Truman State 10 1 0 9 0 Azusa Pacific 7 7 0 0 0 Cal State East Bay 6 0 0 6 0 Wingate 6 0 0 0 6 Carson-Newman 2 0 0 0 2

Projected Day 2 Scores – Women

Team Day 1 Actual Day 2 Scored Prelims Day 2 Projected Rank Nova Southeastern 40 107 147 Drury 32 99 131 Colorado Mesa 34 89.5 123.5 Indianapolis 24 78 102 West Florida 30 40 70 Tampa 10 46.5 56.5 Lynn 0 50 50 Wayne State 22 25 47 Augustana 0 45 45 Simon Fraser 26 19 45 West Chester 18 21 39 Wingate 28 6 34 Northern Michigan 4 28 32 Findlay 6 18 24 Delta State 0 23 23 MSU Mankato 0 22 22 Henderson State 0 17 17 Missouri St. Louis 0 16 16 Oklahoma Christian 14 0 14 Grand Valley 12 0 12 Truman State 0 10 10 McKendree 8 0 8 Azusa Pacific 0 7 7 Cal State East Bay 0 6 6 Carson-Newman 0 2 2

Men’s Meet

Scores After Day 1 – Men

Team Day 1 Tampa 40 McKendree 34 Nova Southeastern 32 Drury 30 Colorado Mesa 28 Grand Valley 26 Indianapolis 24 Missouri S&T 22 Wayne State 18 Wingate 14 Oklahoma Christian 12 Northern Michigan 10 Saginaw Valley 8 Simon Fraser 6 Lewis 4 Henderson State 2

Day 2 Ups/Downs – Men

Team All 1000 Free 200 IM 50 Free 1M Diving Tampa 6/2 1/1 2/0 3/1 0/0 Drury 4/3 0/1 3/1 0/1 1/0 Nova Southeastern 3/0 2/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Indianapolis 2/4 1/1 0/1 0/1 1/1 Grand Valley 2/2 1/1 0/0 0/0 1/1 Clarion 2/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2/0 Colorado Mesa 2/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 Henderson State 2/0 0/0 0/0 2/0 0/0 Wayne State 1/3 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/2 Delta State 1/2 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/2 Florida Southern 1/1 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/0 McKendree 1/1 1/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Oklahoma Christian 1/1 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 Lewis 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Missouri S&T 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 Simon Fraser 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 St. Cloud State 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 Northern Michigan 0/3 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/1 Findlay 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/2 0/0 Rollins 0/2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 West Chester 0/2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 Missouri St. Louis 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 Saginaw Valley 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 Utexas-Permian Basin 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Wingate 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0

Scoring Day 2 Prelims (plus 200 Medley Relay as seeded)

Team All 1000 Free 200 IM 50 Free 1M Diving 200 Medley Relay Tampa 115 18 25 46 0 26 Drury 107 2 57 1 17 30 Indianapolis 92 23 4 2 23 40 Colorado Mesa 62 0 20 0 14 28 Henderson State 59 0 0 37 0 22 McKendree 50 11 0 5 0 34 Findlay 45 0 0 13 0 32 Florida Southern 45 0 0 21 0 24 Grand Valley 44 21 0 0 13 10 Nova Southeastern 42 31 0 11 0 0 Wayne State 33 15 5 0 13 0 St. Cloud State 31 0 0 0 13 18 Clarion 27 0 0 0 27 0 Northern Michigan 27 0 3 7 5 12 Lewis 26 0 0 12 0 14 Delta State 21 0 0 0 21 0 Oklahoma Christian 19 13 6 0 0 0 Missouri S&T 17 0 13 0 0 4 Simon Fraser 12 0 12 0 0 0 West Chester 11 9 2 0 0 0 Saginaw Valley 10 4 0 0 0 6 Utexas-Permian Basin 9 0 0 0 9 0 Montevallo 8 0 0 0 0 8 Rollins 8 1 7 0 0 0 Wingate 7 7 0 0 0 0 Carson-Newman 2 0 0 0 0 2 Missouri St. Louis 1 0 1 0 0 0

Projected Day 2 Scores – Men