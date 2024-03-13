2024 NCAA Division II Championships: Day 2 Up/Down Analysis

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.
With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers and divers in the A final, “Down” to B finalists.
Women’s Meet
Scores After Day 1 – Women
Team
Day 1
Nova Southeastern
40
Colorado Mesa
34
Drury
32
West Florida
30
Wingate
28
Simon Fraser
26
Indianapolis
24
Wayne State
22
West Chester
18
Oklahoma Christian
14
Grand Valley
12
Tampa
10
McKendree
8
Findlay
6
Northern Michigan
4
Day 2 Ups/Downs – Women
Team
All
1000 Free
200 IM
50 Free
Nova Southeastern
5/0
3/0
2/0
0/0
Drury
4/3
0/0
3/2
1/1
Colorado Mesa
3/3
1/0
1/1
1/2
Indianapolis
3/1
1/1
1/0
1/0
Tampa
2/2
0/0
1/2
1/0
Simon Fraser
1/1
1/0
0/0
0/1
Wayne State
1/1
1/1
0/0
0/0
Augustana
1/0
0/0
0/0
1/0
Delta State
1/0
0/0
0/0
1/0
Henderson State
1/0
0/0
0/0
1/0
Lynn
1/0
0/0
0/0
1/0
Missouri St. Louis
1/0
1/0
0/0
0/0
West Florida
0/4
0/2
0/1
0/1
West Chester
0/3
0/2
0/1
0/0
Findlay
0/2
0/0
0/1
0/1
Truman State
0/2
0/1
0/0
0/1
Azusa Pacific
0/1
0/1
0/0
0/0
Cal State East Bay
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/1
Scoring Day 2 Prelims (plus 200 Medley Relay as seeded)
Team
All
1000 Free
200 IM
50 Free
200 Medley Relay
Nova Southeastern
107
48
27
0
32
Drury
99
0
53
20
26
Colorado Mesa
89.5
13
15.5
21
40
Indianapolis
78
20
20
20
18
Lynn
50
0
0
16
34
Tampa
46.5
0
19.5
13
14
Augustana
45
0
0
15
30
West Florida
40
7
7
2
24
Northern Michigan
28
0
0
0
28
Wayne State
25
25
0
0
0
Delta State
23
0
0
11
12
MSU Mankato
22
0
0
0
22
West Chester
21
7
4
0
10
Simon Fraser
19
15
0
4
0
Findlay
18
0
9
1
8
Henderson State
17
0
0
17
0
Missouri St. Louis
16
12
0
0
4
Truman State
10
1
0
9
0
Azusa Pacific
7
7
0
0
0
Cal State East Bay
6
0
0
6
0
Wingate
6
0
0
0
6
Carson-Newman
2
0
0
0
2
Projected Day 2 Scores – Women
Team
Day 1 Actual
Day 2 Scored Prelims
Day 2 Projected Rank
Nova Southeastern
40
107
147
Drury
32
99
131
Colorado Mesa
34
89.5
123.5
Indianapolis
24
78
102
West Florida
30
40
70
Tampa
10
46.5
56.5
Lynn
0
50
50
Wayne State
22
25
47
Augustana
0
45
45
Simon Fraser
26
19
45
West Chester
18
21
39
Wingate
28
6
34
Northern Michigan
4
28
32
Findlay
6
18
24
Delta State
0
23
23
MSU Mankato
0
22
22
Henderson State
0
17
17
Missouri St. Louis
0
16
16
Oklahoma Christian
14
0
14
Grand Valley
12
0
12
Truman State
0
10
10
McKendree
8
0
8
Azusa Pacific
0
7
7
Cal State East Bay
0
6
6
Carson-Newman
0
2
2
Men’s Meet
Scores After Day 1 – Men
Team
Day 1
Tampa
40
McKendree
34
Nova Southeastern
32
Drury
30
Colorado Mesa
28
Grand Valley
26
Indianapolis
24
Missouri S&T
22
Wayne State
18
Wingate
14
Oklahoma Christian
12
Northern Michigan
10
Saginaw Valley
8
Simon Fraser
6
Lewis
4
Henderson State
2
Day 2 Ups/Downs – Men
Team
All
1000 Free
200 IM
50 Free
1M Diving
Tampa
6/2
1/1
2/0
3/1
0/0
Drury
4/3
0/1
3/1
0/1
1/0
Nova Southeastern
3/0
2/0
0/0
1/0
0/0
Indianapolis
2/4
1/1
0/1
0/1
1/1
Grand Valley
2/2
1/1
0/0
0/0
1/1
Clarion
2/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
2/0
Colorado Mesa
2/0
0/0
1/0
0/0
1/0
Henderson State
2/0
0/0
0/0
2/0
0/0
Wayne State
1/3
1/0
0/1
0/0
0/2
Delta State
1/2
0/0
0/0
0/0
1/2
Florida Southern
1/1
0/0
0/0
1/1
0/0
McKendree
1/1
1/0
0/0
0/1
0/0
Oklahoma Christian
1/1
1/0
0/1
0/0
0/0
Lewis
1/0
0/0
0/0
1/0
0/0
Missouri S&T
1/0
0/0
1/0
0/0
0/0
Simon Fraser
1/0
0/0
1/0
0/0
0/0
St. Cloud State
1/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
1/0
Northern Michigan
0/3
0/0
0/1
0/1
0/1
Findlay
0/2
0/0
0/0
0/2
0/0
Rollins
0/2
0/1
0/1
0/0
0/0
West Chester
0/2
0/1
0/1
0/0
0/0
Missouri St. Louis
0/1
0/0
0/1
0/0
0/0
Saginaw Valley
0/1
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/0
Utexas-Permian Basin
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/0
0/1
Wingate
0/1
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/0
Scoring Day 2 Prelims (plus 200 Medley Relay as seeded)
