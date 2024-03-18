Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Congratulations to Tampa for Winning its 1st NCAA Division II Men’s Championship

Comments: 3

2024 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships

The University of Tampa men’s swimming and diving team won their first-ever NCAA Division II Championship title on Saturday in Geneva, Ohio, scoring 473 points to beat runner-up Drury by 64 points.

The Spartans got off to a big start with a commanding victory in the 800 free relay on Day 1, when Caleb Brandon, Parker Knollman, Jacob Hamlin, and Santiago Corredor went a program-best time of 6:20.78 to win by 3.34 seconds.

On Day 2, Hamlin placed 3rd in the 1000 free (8:58.32). Corredor was 3rd in the 200 IM with a school record (1:43.97), while Knollman placed 8th. Ian Cooper took 3rd in the 50 free with a program record of 19.43; teammates Blake Moran, Tibor Tistan, and Brandon were 4th, 6th, and 14th. The 200 medley relay (Knollman, Richard Polasek, Adrian Aguilar, and Cooper) came in 8th with a school record time of 1:26.11.

Aguilar kicked off Day 3 with a program record in the 100 fly (46.41) with his 5th-place finish and Moran came in 15th. Corredor finished 3rd in 400 IM with 3:46.26. The 200 free saw Knollman take 6th (1:36.21); Barnabas Fluck, 7th; Brandon, 8th; and Hamlin, 12th. Knollman, Jared Mindek, Aguilar and Tistan combined for a school record of 3:09.53 in the 400 medley relay, with their 6th-place finish.

Day 4 began with a national title and school record for Corredor in the 500 free (4:17.98). The Spartans racked up the points as Fluck and Hamlin placed 7th and 8th. Knollman took down the Tampa school record in the 100 back (46.42) and finished 6th. Mindek placed 14th in the 100 breast (54.09). The 200 free relay (Cooper, Tistan, Brandon, and Moran) broke the school record with 1:17.00 as they placed 2nd.

On Day 5, Hamlin came in 6th (15:16.22) and Fluck was 12th in the 1650 free. Moran placed 5th in the 100 free (43.29), 2 spots ahead of Cooper (43.44). The Spartans went 2-3 in the 200 back with Corredor, who set a school record of 1:41.59, and Knollman (1:41.99). Mindek placed 6th in the 200 breast and lowered the program record to 1:56.31. Cooper, Tistan, Brandon, and Moran teamed up again for the 400 free relay, where they finished 2nd (2:53.01).

National Champions

Tampa Individual Points

Scoring Summary

Event Place Scorer Time Points
800 Free Relay 1 Tampa relay 6:20.78 40
1000 Free 3 Jacob Hamlin 8:58.32 16
1000 Free 11 Barnabas Fluck 9:10.60 6
200 IM 3 Santiago Corredor 1:43.97 16
200 IM 8 Parker Knollman 1:46.64 11
50 Free 3 Ian Cooper 19.43 16
50 Free 4 Blake Moran 19.58 15
50 Free 6 Tibor Tistan 19.61 13
50 Free 14 Caleb Brandon 19.82 3
200 Medley Relay 8 Tampa relay 1:26.11 22
100 Fly 5 Adrian Aguilar 46.41 14
100 Fly 15 Blake Moran 47.79 2
400 IM 3 Santiago Corredor 3:46.26 16
200 Free 6 Parker Knollman 1:36.21 13
200 Free 7 Barnabas Fluck 1:36.66 12
200 Free 8 Caleb Brandon 1:36.82 11
200 Free 12 Jacob Hamlin 1:36.93 5
400 Medley Relay 6 Tampa relay 3:09.53 26
500 Free 1 Santiago Corredor 4:17.98 20
500 Free 7 Barnabas Fluck 4:24.48 12
500 Free 8 Jacob Hamlin 4:25.43 11
100 Back 6 Parker Knollman 46.42 13
100 Breast 15 Jared Mindek 54.09 2
200 Free Relay 2 Tampa relay 1:17.00 34
1650 Free 6 Jacob Hamlin 15:16.22 13
1650 Free 12 Barnabas Fluck 15:32.68 5
100 Free 5 Blake Moran 43.29 14
100 Free 7 Ian Cooper 43.44 12
200 Back 2 Santiago Corredor 1:41.59 17
200 Back 3 Parker Knollman 1:41.99 16
200 Breast 6 Jared Mindek 1:56.31 13
400 Free Relay 2 Tampa relay 2:53.01 34

Final Men’s Team Scores

  1. Tampa – 473
  2. Drury – 409
  3. Indy – 359
  4. McKendree – 313
  5. Colorado Mesa – 279
  6. Grand Valley – 236
  7. Henderson St. – 229
  8. Nova S’Eastern – 204.5
  9. Lewis – 159.5
  10. Findlay – 155
  11. Oklahoma Christian – 134
  12. Missouri S & T – 133
  13. Florida Southern – 117
  14. Wayne State – 107
  15. NMU – 96
  16. Wingate – 72
  17. Clarion – 71
  18. WCU – 67
  19. Cloud St. – 54
  20. Carson-Newman – 50
  21. Saginaw Valley – 45
  22. Delta State – 43
  23. Simon Fraser – 37
  24. Florida Tech – 23
  25. (tie) Ouachita / Rollins – 20
  27. Fresno Pacific – 19
  28. UT of the Permian Basin – 16
  29. Lynn – 14
  30. Catawba – 13
  31. (tie) Barry U / UMSL – 12
  33. IUP – 9
  34. (tie) Davenport / Mines / Montevallo – 6

 

3
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

3 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Queens
9 seconds ago

Congratulations 🦁🥇

0
0
Reply
Swimdad2004
38 minutes ago

Congrats, U Tampa on an excellent weekend of racing. Well earned!

1
0
Reply
swim coach
59 minutes ago

Congrats U of Tampa!

2
-1
Reply

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!