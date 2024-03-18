Congratulations to Tampa for Winning its 1st NCAA Division II Men’s Championship

2024 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships

Dates: March 12-16, 2024

Location: SPIRE Institute Aquatics Center in Geneva, Ohio

Defending Champions: Nova S’eastern women (1x) Indianapolis men (1x)

The University of Tampa men’s swimming and diving team won their first-ever NCAA Division II Championship title on Saturday in Geneva, Ohio, scoring 473 points to beat runner-up Drury by 64 points.

The Spartans got off to a big start with a commanding victory in the 800 free relay on Day 1, when Caleb Brandon, Parker Knollman, Jacob Hamlin, and Santiago Corredor went a program-best time of 6:20.78 to win by 3.34 seconds.

On Day 2, Hamlin placed 3rd in the 1000 free (8:58.32). Corredor was 3rd in the 200 IM with a school record (1:43.97), while Knollman placed 8th. Ian Cooper took 3rd in the 50 free with a program record of 19.43; teammates Blake Moran, Tibor Tistan, and Brandon were 4th, 6th, and 14th. The 200 medley relay (Knollman, Richard Polasek, Adrian Aguilar, and Cooper) came in 8th with a school record time of 1:26.11.

Aguilar kicked off Day 3 with a program record in the 100 fly (46.41) with his 5th-place finish and Moran came in 15th. Corredor finished 3rd in 400 IM with 3:46.26. The 200 free saw Knollman take 6th (1:36.21); Barnabas Fluck, 7th; Brandon, 8th; and Hamlin, 12th. Knollman, Jared Mindek, Aguilar and Tistan combined for a school record of 3:09.53 in the 400 medley relay, with their 6th-place finish.

Day 4 began with a national title and school record for Corredor in the 500 free (4:17.98). The Spartans racked up the points as Fluck and Hamlin placed 7th and 8th. Knollman took down the Tampa school record in the 100 back (46.42) and finished 6th. Mindek placed 14th in the 100 breast (54.09). The 200 free relay (Cooper, Tistan, Brandon, and Moran) broke the school record with 1:17.00 as they placed 2nd.

On Day 5, Hamlin came in 6th (15:16.22) and Fluck was 12th in the 1650 free. Moran placed 5th in the 100 free (43.29), 2 spots ahead of Cooper (43.44). The Spartans went 2-3 in the 200 back with Corredor, who set a school record of 1:41.59, and Knollman (1:41.99). Mindek placed 6th in the 200 breast and lowered the program record to 1:56.31. Cooper, Tistan, Brandon, and Moran teamed up again for the 400 free relay, where they finished 2nd (2:53.01).

National Champions

Santiago Corredor – 500 free, 800 free relay

Caleb Brandon – 800 free relay

Parker Knollman – 800 free relay

Jacob Hamlin – 800 free relay

Tampa Individual Points

Scoring Summary

Final Men’s Team Scores