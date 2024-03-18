2024 NCAA Women’s Championships: Fast Facts, First Invites, And More

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 20-23, 2024
- Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, Georgia
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
- Official Psych Sheets (with cutlines)
- Invited swimmers by team (not including relay swimmers)
- Alternates list
- Eligible Relays
- Scoring the NCAA psych sheets
- Meet the 29 mid-major qualifiers
With the 281 swimmers selected for NCAAs, it is time to see how these swimmers have already made history in their respective programs. Last year, UNC-Ashville had its first NCAA qualifier as Delaney Carlton swam in the 50 and 100 freestyles.
Mid-Major Programs
- Florida International currently holds the longest streak for invites from mid-major programs. This is the 13th consecutive year in which a swimmer has been invited as junior Christie Chue will swim the 200 IM, 100 breast, and 200 breast. Chue notably made the ‘B’ final of the 100 breast last year.
- Ohio University freshman Zita Szoke earned an invite in the 100 freestyle after swimming a 48.30 at the Ohio State Last Chance Qualifier. Szoke is the first swimmer to earn an invite since 2014 when Addison Ferguson competed in the meet.
- Even without a head coach for the Fordham program at the beginning of the season, Fordham earned an NCAA qualification as Ainhoa Martin is the 36th seed in the 200 breast and 54th seed in the 200 IM. Martin also earned the school’s first NCAA invite since 2012. Martin also made history for Fordham becoming the program’s first swimmer to win all three individual events at the Atlantic-10 Championships.
- Tulane freshman Victoria Raymond became the 2nd NCAA qualifier in school history as she is seeded 27th in the 100 fly, 53rd in the 200 back, and 43rd in the 200 fly. Mia Schachte is the only other swimmer to ever qualify as she qualified in 2015.
- George Washington will send more than one swimmer to the meet for the first time since 1995. The team has two qualifiers as Ava DeAngelis earned an invite in the 100 breast while Ava Topolewski earned an invite in the 1650 free.
Power 5 Programs
- Vanderbilt earned their first invite since 1989 as Kailia Utley earned an invite in the 200 butterfly as the 33rd seed. Utley swam a school record of a 1:55.51 at the Bulldog Last Chance meet.
- NC State is the smallest team seeded to score (based on swimming only) within the top 15. The Wolfpack have six individual qualifiers and are seeded to finish 8th.