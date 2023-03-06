Meet the 22 Mid-Major Swimmers Qualified for the 2023 Women’s NCAA Championships

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The NCAA has released the official psych sheets (including the invite line) for the 2023 Women’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships. The meet takes place later this month from March 15-18 with the University of Tennessee playing host for the first time.

If you’re unfamiliar with the term ‘mid-major’, it refers to the Division I conferences that are not the Power-5 (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC) conferences. This year, swimmers from the AAC, Summit League, Mountain West, CCSA, MAC, Ivy League, A10, Horizon League, CAA, and Mountain Pacific conferences all qualified for the NCAA championships.

This list of mid-major qualifiers only includes swimmers. 41 divers will also qualify for NCAAs based off their performances at the NCAA Zones meets, which could add to the total of mid-major athletes competing in Knoxville.

There are several swimmers who have qualified for their first NCAAs, highlighted by UNC-Asheville’s Delaney Carlton. Not only is this her first qualification, it’s the first time that the Bulldogs have sent a swimmer to NCAAs. Earlier this season at the CCSA Championships, she earned only their second-ever conference title with a win in the 50 freestyle.

Below is a table that breaks down the mid-major teams who have at least one swimmer qualified for NCAAs. It includes the school, the number of individual swimmers the school is sending, and the number of individual swims they have that are seeded to score.

School # of Individual Swimmers # of Individual Top 16 Seeds Akron 3 0 Buffalo State 1 0 Cincinnati 1 1 Denver 1 0 FIU 1 0 George Washington 1 0 Hawaii 1 1 Miami (OH) 1 0 Nebraska – Lincoln 1 0 University of Nevada – Reno 1 0 UNLV 1 0 UNC – Asheville 1 0 Oakland 1 0 Penn 1 2 Princeton 1 0 Rice 1 0 San Diego State 3 0 SMU 1 0 William & Mary 1 0

As the table shows, most schools have qualified just one swimmer. The exceptions are Akron and SDSU, both of which have three swimmers qualified to compete in Knoxville.

There are three swimmers are seeded to score: Penn’s Anna Kalandadze (6th 1650 free, 11th, 500 free), Hawaii’s Laticia-Leigh Transom (15th, 100 free), and Cincinnati’s Joleigh Crye (16th, 100 breast).

Additionally, Akron’s Maddy Gatrall sits just on the outside of a second swim with her 17th seed in the 100 back.

In total, 23 swimmers from mid-major schools are set to compete at NCAAs. That’s down from last year’s 26, but one thing to keep in mind with that stat is the fifth-year transfer option. Both Daisy Platts and Felicia Pasadyn competed for mid-major programs last year when they swam at NCAAs, but have since transferred to Power 5 programs — Auburn and Ohio State, respectively — for their fifth-years of eligibility. Thus, while both will be at the meet this year, the mid-majors numbers have taken a hit.

Despite the lower number of mid-major swimmers attending compared to last yer, the number is still well above what it was in 2021, when just 16 mid-major swimmers made NCAAs.

The only returning individual scorer from last year’s NCAAs is Christie Chue, who finished 14th in the 200 breast, getting FIU on the board.

Here are the 26 swimmers from mid-major programs who qualified for 2023 NCAAs, along with their events and seeds.