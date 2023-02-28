Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Scoring Out The 2023 Women’s NCAA Pre-Selection Psych Sheets

2023 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Data compiled by Andrew Mering.

With Tuesday’s release of the pre-selection psych sheets for the 2023 Women’s NCAA Championships, we’re now able to both project the individual cut line and score out the psych sheets for the event.

In the scored psych sheets, the two-time national champion Virginia Cavaliers come out on top by a considerable margin, projecting to put 464.5 points on the board, 72.75 clear of second-place Texas (391.75).

Note that there is a three-way tie (for 16th in 100 fly) and a four-way tie (for 15th in 50 free) on the psych sheets, causing some abnormal decimal points in certain team scores. Louisville happens to factor into both ties, giving them a projected 246.583 points.

Stanford ranks third with 329 points, NC State is fourth at 301.5, and Louisville rounds out the top five.

The projections are, of course, just projections, and every season teams vary significantly from their psych sheet points to their actual scored points. But the numbers do give us a starting point to start previewing how the team race will unfold at the meet.

Note: these projections do not include diving, where athletes will be selected via NCAA Zone meets in March.

2023 NCAAs – Projected Team Standings

Total Individual Relay
Virginia, University of 464.5 270.5 194
Texas, University of 391.75 245.75 146
Stanford University 329 173 156
North Carolina State University 301.5 163.5 138
Louisville, University of 246.583 112.583 134
University of Tennessee 218.5 150.5 68
Florida, University of 181.5 61.5 120
University of Alabama 168 82 86
California, University of, Berkeley 139 69 70
Indiana University 136 55 81
Ohio State University 126.5 126.5 0
Louisiana State University 125 63 62
Georgia, University of 106.75 78.75 28
University of Southern California 90 42 48
North Carolina, University of, Chapel Hill 81.333 21.333 60
Michigan, University of 76 22 54
Wisconsin, University of, Madison 62 54 8
Duke University 41 34 7
Auburn University 38 20 18
Kentucky, University of 33 31 2
VA Tech 33 13 20
Texas A&M University 30 28 2
Arizona State University 27 23 4
Georgia Institute of Technology 25 25 0
University of Hawaii 23.5 1.5 22
University of Arkansas 19.5 1.5 18
University of Pennsylvania 19 19 0
University of Minnesota 13 13 0
University of California, Los Angeles 6 6 0
Missouri, University of 6 4 2
University of Miami (Florida) 3 3 0
South Carolina, University of, Columbia 2 0 2
Cincinnati, University of 1 1 0
Pittsburgh, University of 0.75 0.75 0
Northwestern University 0.333 0.333 0

The Cavaliers’ gap over the field is considerably smaller than it was in last season’s projections, as they were up by 123.5 points over Stanford on the 2022 psych sheets, 479 to 355.5.

Of course, Virginia ultimately performed well above that projection, putting 551.5 points on the board to win the national title, while Texas outscored their seeds by a whopping 84 points (swimming only) to jump up from a projected sixth into second.

Stanford outscored their projections but still fell one spot to third, while NC State dropped two spots down to fifth and Tennessee fell from fourth on the psych sheets to 10th when all was said and done.

2022 Women’s NCAAs – Psych Sheets vs Actual Scoring (Top 10)

Actual Finish School Psych Sheet Points Actual Points* Difference
1 Virginia 479 551.5 +72.5
2 Texas 232.5 316 +84
3 Stanford 355.5 387.5 +32
4 Alabama 256 288 +32
5 NC State 304 279 -25
6 Louisville 127.5 189.5 +62
7 Michigan 198 184.5 -13.5
8 California 184 180 -4
9 Ohio State 226.5 165 -61.5
10 Tennessee 288.5 127 -161.5

*Diving points not included

University of Virginia senior Kate Douglass is the only swimmer seeded to score the maximum of 60 individual points, as she holds the top seed in the 200 IM, 100 fly and 200 breast.

She’s followed by teammate Gretchen Walsh (57), LSU’s Maggie MacNeil (54) and Stanford’s Claire Curzan (50).

Last year, Douglass tied with Alex Walsh for the meet lead with 60 points. This year, Walsh is only seeded to score 32 points, given that she’s the 30th seed in the 200 fly, though she comes in as the defending champion and simply has yet to race the event at a tapered meet this season.

2023 NCAAs – Projected Individual Scoring

Last First School Seeded Points
Douglass, Kate Virginia, University of 60
Walsh, Gretchen Virginia, University of 57
MacNeil, Maggie Louisiana State University 54
Curzan, Claire Stanford University 50
Huske, Torri Stanford University 48
Pash, Kelly Texas, University of 46
McSharry, Mona University of Tennessee 44.5
Albiero, Gabi Louisville, University of 44
Berkoff, Katharine North Carolina State University 43.5
Bray, Olivia Texas, University of 43
Nelson, Ella Virginia, University of 43
Sticklen, Emma Texas, University of 42
Fuller, Josephine University of Tennessee 37
Hartman, Zoie Georgia, University of 37
Sullivan, Erica Texas, University of 36
Fulmer, Amy Ohio State University 35.5
Jacoby, Lydia Texas, University of 33
Stadden, Isabelle California, University of, Berkeley 32
Dobler, Kaitlyn University of Southern California 32
Walsh, Alex Virginia, University of 32
Weyant, Emma Florida, University of 31
Stege, Kristen University of Tennessee 30
Elendt, Anna Texas, University of 29
Arens, Abby North Carolina State University 29
Regenauer, Christiana Louisville, University of 28.5
Ruck, Taylor Stanford University 28
White, Rhyan University of Alabama 26.5
Tiltmann, Reilly Virginia, University of 25
ERTAN, DENIZ Georgia Institute of Technology 25
Hay, Abby Louisville, University of 25
Zenick, Katherine Ohio State University 23.5
Looney, Lindsay Arizona State University 23
Bacon, Phoebe Wisconsin, University of, Madison 21
Stege, Rachel Georgia, University of 21
Polonsky, Leah California, University of, Berkeley 21
Antoniou, Kalia University of Alabama 20.5
Douthwright, Brooklyn University of Tennessee 20
McKenna, Paige Wisconsin, University of, Madison 20
Foley, Sally Duke University 20
Noble, Kennedy North Carolina State University 19
Peplowski, Anna Indiana University 19
Panitz, Josie Ohio State University 19
Kalandadze, Anna University of Pennsylvania 19
Pasadyn, Felicia Ohio State University 18.5
Wiseman, Avery University of Alabama 17
Canny, Aimee Virginia, University of 17
McMahon, Kensey University of Alabama 17
Countie, Grace North Carolina, University of, Chapel Hill 16
Luther, Dakota Texas, University of 16
Stepanek, Chloe Texas A&M University 16
Gan, Ching Hwee Indiana University 16
Podmanikova, Andrea North Carolina State University 15
Breslin, Aly University of Tennessee 15
Hook, Charlotte Stanford University 15
Poole, Lauren Kentucky, University of 15
Maccausland, Heather North Carolina State University 14
Muzzy, Emma North Carolina State University 13
Bach, Hannah Ohio State University 13
Peplowski, Noelle Indiana University 13
Carlson, Abby Wisconsin, University of, Madison 13
Atkinson, Emma VA Tech 13
Van Berkom, Megan University of Minnesota 13
Alons, Kylee North Carolina State University 12
Sheble, Grace North Carolina State University 12
Klinker, Rachel California, University of, Berkeley 11
Crom, Katelyn Michigan, University of 11
Gati, Izzy Kentucky, University of 11
Odgers, Isabelle University of Southern California 10
Tankersley, Morgan Stanford University 10
McCarty, Eboni Georgia, University of 9.75
Lee, Meghan Auburn University 9
Weber, Emma Virginia, University of 9
Harter, Abby Virginia, University of 9
Wilson, Kayla Stanford University 9
Ivan, Teresa Ohio State University 9
McCulloh, Abby Georgia, University of 9
Peroni, Martina Duke University 9
Cuomo, Lexi Virginia, University of 7.5
Platts, Daisy Auburn University 7
Cronk, Micayla Florida, University of 7
Denigan, Mariah Indiana University 7
Goerigk, Giulia Texas A&M University 7
Nordmann, Lillie Stanford University 7
Funderburke, Nyah Ohio State University 6
Flynn, Lindsay Michigan, University of 6
Dennis, Julia Louisville, University of 6
Webb, Abbey North Carolina State University 6
Miller, Hayden Florida, University of 6
Hetrick, Paige Louisville, University of 6
Maceachern, Paige University of California, Los Angeles 6
Nikonova, Ekaterina Florida, University of 5.5
Vannote, Ellie North Carolina, University of, Chapel Hill 5.333
Varga, Ella Louisiana State University 5
Sim, Letitia Michigan, University of 5
Gridley, Kaelyn Duke University 5
Theall, Olivia Texas A&M University 5
Donohoe, Madelyn Virginia, University of 5
Motekaitis, Mia California, University of, Berkeley 5
Dixon, Zoe Florida, University of 5
Rees, Meredith Missouri, University of 4
Bridges, Jenna Louisiana State University 4
Parker, Maxine Virginia, University of 4
McCarville, Kate University of Tennessee 4
Hanlon, Lydia Kentucky, University of 3
Vovk, Tara University of Miami (Florida) 3
Bates, Talia Florida, University of 3
Roghair, Aurora Stanford University 3
Bell, Lucy Stanford University 3
Kraus, Morgan Ohio State University 2
Makarova, Stasya Auburn University 2
Keating, Anna Virginia, University of 2
Coetzee, Dune Georgia, University of 2
Mathieu, Tylor Florida, University of 2
Ulett, Rye Louisville, University of 2
Zavaros, Mabel Florida, University of 2
Davey, Gillian Kentucky, University of 2
Wizard, Betsy University of Arkansas 1.5
Waldrep, Ellie Auburn University 1
Crye, Joleigh Cincinnati, University of 1
Wright, Cat University of Alabama 1
Hetzer, Emily Auburn University 1
Yendell, Sophie Pittsburgh, University of 0.75
Welch, Ella Louisville, University of 0.75
Cooper, Grace Texas, University of 0.75
Guevara, Miriam Northwestern University 0.333
Ulett, Tristen Louisville, University of 0.333

Andrew
56 seconds ago

Tennessee -161.5 from last year is brutal and completely inexcusable

Sherry Smit
3 minutes ago

Hot take: Texas dethrones the UVA cavaliers, winning the NCAA title. Pash, Sullivan, Luther, and Jacoby all win individual titles, and their diving is on.

