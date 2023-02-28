Scoring Out The 2023 Women’s NCAA Pre-Selection Psych Sheets

2023 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 15-18, 2023

Allan Jones Aquatic Center–Knoxville, Tennessee

SCY (25 yards)

Data compiled by Andrew Mering.

With Tuesday’s release of the pre-selection psych sheets for the 2023 Women’s NCAA Championships, we’re now able to both project the individual cut line and score out the psych sheets for the event.

In the scored psych sheets, the two-time national champion Virginia Cavaliers come out on top by a considerable margin, projecting to put 464.5 points on the board, 72.75 clear of second-place Texas (391.75).

Note that there is a three-way tie (for 16th in 100 fly) and a four-way tie (for 15th in 50 free) on the psych sheets, causing some abnormal decimal points in certain team scores. Louisville happens to factor into both ties, giving them a projected 246.583 points.

Stanford ranks third with 329 points, NC State is fourth at 301.5, and Louisville rounds out the top five.

The projections are, of course, just projections, and every season teams vary significantly from their psych sheet points to their actual scored points. But the numbers do give us a starting point to start previewing how the team race will unfold at the meet.

Note: these projections do not include diving, where athletes will be selected via NCAA Zone meets in March.

2023 NCAAs – Projected Team Standings

Total Individual Relay Virginia, University of 464.5 270.5 194 Texas, University of 391.75 245.75 146 Stanford University 329 173 156 North Carolina State University 301.5 163.5 138 Louisville, University of 246.583 112.583 134 University of Tennessee 218.5 150.5 68 Florida, University of 181.5 61.5 120 University of Alabama 168 82 86 California, University of, Berkeley 139 69 70 Indiana University 136 55 81 Ohio State University 126.5 126.5 0 Louisiana State University 125 63 62 Georgia, University of 106.75 78.75 28 University of Southern California 90 42 48 North Carolina, University of, Chapel Hill 81.333 21.333 60 Michigan, University of 76 22 54 Wisconsin, University of, Madison 62 54 8 Duke University 41 34 7 Auburn University 38 20 18 Kentucky, University of 33 31 2 VA Tech 33 13 20 Texas A&M University 30 28 2 Arizona State University 27 23 4 Georgia Institute of Technology 25 25 0 University of Hawaii 23.5 1.5 22 University of Arkansas 19.5 1.5 18 University of Pennsylvania 19 19 0 University of Minnesota 13 13 0 University of California, Los Angeles 6 6 0 Missouri, University of 6 4 2 University of Miami (Florida) 3 3 0 South Carolina, University of, Columbia 2 0 2 Cincinnati, University of 1 1 0 Pittsburgh, University of 0.75 0.75 0 Northwestern University 0.333 0.333 0

The Cavaliers’ gap over the field is considerably smaller than it was in last season’s projections, as they were up by 123.5 points over Stanford on the 2022 psych sheets, 479 to 355.5.

Of course, Virginia ultimately performed well above that projection, putting 551.5 points on the board to win the national title, while Texas outscored their seeds by a whopping 84 points (swimming only) to jump up from a projected sixth into second.

Stanford outscored their projections but still fell one spot to third, while NC State dropped two spots down to fifth and Tennessee fell from fourth on the psych sheets to 10th when all was said and done.

2022 Women’s NCAAs – Psych Sheets vs Actual Scoring (Top 10)

Actual Finish School Psych Sheet Points Actual Points* Difference 1 Virginia 479 551.5 +72.5 2 Texas 232.5 316 +84 3 Stanford 355.5 387.5 +32 4 Alabama 256 288 +32 5 NC State 304 279 -25 6 Louisville 127.5 189.5 +62 7 Michigan 198 184.5 -13.5 8 California 184 180 -4 9 Ohio State 226.5 165 -61.5 10 Tennessee 288.5 127 -161.5

*Diving points not included

University of Virginia senior Kate Douglass is the only swimmer seeded to score the maximum of 60 individual points, as she holds the top seed in the 200 IM, 100 fly and 200 breast.

She’s followed by teammate Gretchen Walsh (57), LSU’s Maggie MacNeil (54) and Stanford’s Claire Curzan (50).

Last year, Douglass tied with Alex Walsh for the meet lead with 60 points. This year, Walsh is only seeded to score 32 points, given that she’s the 30th seed in the 200 fly, though she comes in as the defending champion and simply has yet to race the event at a tapered meet this season.

