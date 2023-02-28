Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

As a Freshman, Jackson Huckabay’s First 500 Free was 4:54 – He Went 4:16 Last Week

2023 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Texas Sophomore Jackson Huckabay dropped a 4:16 500 free last week at the Big 12 Conference Championships. Huckabay had come in last season with a career-best of 4:26, but that was just off of one year of steady training after he decided to stop playing water polo and start taking swimming seriously.

When he came in as a freshman, Huckabay was not in great swim shape and dealt with multiple illnesses throughout his first year as a longhorn. To exemplify his struggles, Huckabay had to train with the sprint group because he couldn’t keep up in middle distance. The first 500 free he swam was at the annual Orange and White intrasquad in September – Huckabay clocked a 4:54.71 500 free at that meet.

Flash forward to today and Huckabay is a near NCAA qualifier after training seriously in the UT distance group for just a couple months.

horninco
38 seconds ago

Love that his commitment article says sprinter and he drops a 4:16

This is why fans need to be patient with swimmers

B1G Fan
15 minutes ago

This kid is legit. Central CA puts out some DAWGS

