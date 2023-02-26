Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Will Chan Reflects on Sole Year at Texas While Preparing for Last Meet of His Career

2023 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Texas 5th-year Will Chan punched his ticket to NCAAs at Big-12 Champs in his title-winning 100 Breast of 51.60. Chan, who spent his first four years in the NCAA at Michigan, says that he was wanting a top-tier program in both swimming and academics when he decided on Texas, where he’s getting his Masters in finance and training with the NCAA runner-up team. The NCAA All-American says that the 2023 NCAAs will be his last meet, planning to enter the workforce and move back to the midwest after graduation. With the knowledge that his career is coming to a close, Chan is optimistic that he still has more left in his tank for Minneapolis in March.

