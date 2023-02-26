Watch: Curzan Clocks America’s Fastest 200 Back Since 2019 (Pac-12 Race Videos)

2023 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final session of the 2023 women’s Pac-12 Conference Championships saw Claire Curzan swim a 1:47.34 in the 200 back to break Kathleen Baker‘s Pac-12 Championship record from 2018. Curzan’s swim is America’s fastest 200 yard back since 2019 when Regan Smith posted a 1:47.16. Earlier, USC’s Nike Agunbiade won the platform diving event and became the first Black woman to win two Pac-12 Championships diving titles. She also won 3-meter at this meet in 2021.

While the Pac-12 Networks Youtube did not upload full race videos, as they did for the other sessions, check out clips of the events from the Pac-12 Conference Instagram below.

Women’s Platform Diving – Final

NCAA Record: 396.75, Haley Ishimatsu (USC) – 2013

PAC-12 Record: 383.35, Delaney Schnell (Arizona) – 2021

PAC-12 Championship Record:

Top 3:

With this win, USC senior Nike Agunbiade is now the first Black woman to win two Pac-12 Championship diving titles after she won 3-meter in 2021.

WOMEN’S 1650 FREESTYLE — TIMED FINAL

NCAA Record: 15:03.31, Katie Ledecky (STAN) – 2017 Art Adamson Invite

PAC-12 Record: 15:03.31, Katie Ledecky (STAN) – 2017 Art Adamson Invite

PAC-12 Championship Record: 15:40.17, Cierra Runge (CAL) — 2017 PAC-12 Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 15:52.41

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 16:16.47

Top 3:

Stanford’s Roghair had an early, but narrow lead, flipping .08 ahead of USC’s Kahler at the 500-yard mark. By the 1000, that margin turned into four seconds, and with 100 yards to go she had established a lead of 12 seconds.

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE — FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:47.24, Beata Nelson (WISC) – 2019 NCAA Championships

Pac-12 Record: 1:47.30, Kathleen Baker (CAL) — 2018

Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:48.27, Kathleen Baker (CAL) — 2018

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:53.97

Top 3:

Stanford’s Curzan crushed the Pac-12 Championship record held by Cal alumnus and 2016 Olympian Kathleen Baker. Curzan’s time took .84 off the previous mark that Baker set in 2018.

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE — FINALS

NCAA Record: 45.56, Simone Manuel (STAN) – 2017 NCAA Championships

Pac-12 Record: 45.56, Simone Manuel (STAN) – 2017 NCAA Championships

Pac-12 Championship Record: 46.35, Abbey Weitzeil (CAL) — 2019

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.18

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 48.44

Top 3:

With this victory, sophomore Torri Huske is 6-6 in Pac-12 Championship titles in individual races. She split the race 10.56/11.84, earning a .4 second lead at the halfway point that only grew.

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE — FINALS

NCAA Record: 2:01.43, Kate Douglass (UVA) – 2023 Cavalier Invitational

Pac-12 Record: 2:04.75, Rebecca Soni (USC) — 2009

Pac-12 Championship Record: 2:04.75, Rebecca Soni (USC) — 2009

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:06.18

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 2:09.15

Top 3:

Trojans Kaitlyn Dobler and Isabelle Odgers pushed each other in this event. Dobler had the front speed (28.67 compared to Odgers’s 29.17) and finishing speed (splitting 31.95/32.53 on the last two 50’s compared to Odger’s 32.66/32.86). But, Odgers caught up some ground on that second 50 with a blistering sub-32 split (31.97 compared to Dobler’s 32.51). With this swim, Dobler swept the breaststroke events.

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY — FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:49.51, Ella Eastin (STAN) – 2018 Pac-12 Championships

Pac-12 Record: 1:49.51, Ella Eastin (STAN) – 2018 Pac-12 Championships

Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:49.51, Ella Eastin (STAN) — 2018

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.86

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:56.14

Top 3:

This was one of the tightest races of the night, even though it was led by Lindsay Looney for all eight lengths. On the final 50, Stanford freshman Charlotte Hook blasted a 29.09 (compared to Looney’s 29.75) and nearly closed in on her.

WOMEN’S 400 FREE RELAY — FINALS

NCAA Record: 3:06.83, Virginia – 2023 ACC Championships

PAC-12 Record: 3:06.96, California — 2019 NCAA Championships

PAC-12 Championship Record: 3:07.41, California — 2019 PAC-12 Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:14.10

Top 3:

Stanford (Ruck, Wilson, Huske, Curzan) – 3:08.83 Cal (Spitz, Davidson, Stadden, Riley) – 3:13.83 USC (Henderson, Garcia, Dobler, Kuchler) – 3:14.12

Stanford’s quartet of senior Taylor Ruck (47.54) and underclassmen Kayla Wilson (47.40), Torri Huske (46.74), and Claire Curzan (47.15) clocked the fastest splits on each leg to secure the win, and ultimately, the 2023 Pac-12 Conference Championship title.

