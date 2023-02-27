Torri Huske Sweeps All Of Her Events At Pac-12s, Wins Swimmer Of The Meet Award

2023 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Torri Huske‘s 2023 Pac-12 Championship meet was perfect.

No, literally. She went three for three in individual titles, finished first in prelims in all of her races, and had the fastest splits of the field in all four of the winning relays she swam on. So in total, she swam ten races and won all of them. The three individual races she won were the 50 free (21.67), 100 free (47.18), and 100 fly (49.27), though none of her swims were season-bests—she went faster at midseasons in all three events she competed in. In addition, she also was part of Stanford’s winning 200 free relay, 400 free relay, 800 free relay, and 400 medley relay.

Torri Huske, 2023 Pac-12 Championships:

50 Free: 21.67

100 Free: 47.18

100 Fly: 49.27

200 Free Relay Split: 21.33

400 Free Relay Split: 46.74

800 Free Relay Split: 1:41.86

400 Medley Relay Split: 49.74 (100 fly)

This year marks the second year in a row that Huske has won the Pac-12 swimmer of the meet award. She had nearly the same event lineup as last year, except last year she opted for the 200 IM over the 50 free on day 2, which is also wha she did at 2022 NCAAs.

Winning the diver of the meet award was Arizona’s Delaney Schnell, as she was first in the one-meter and three-meter diving events and third in the platform diving event. She was the first female diver since 2012 to win three-consecutive Pac-12 titles in the one-meter event.

The men’s diver of the meet was also named this week, as the diving portion of men’s Pac-12s begins before the swimming portion. USC’s Laurent Gosselin-Paradis earned this award, winning the one-meter and three-meter in addition to placing third in the platform event.