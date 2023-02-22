2023 Women’s Pac-12 Championships Fan Guide: Stanford Eyeing Back-To-Back Titles

2023 WOMEN’S PAC-12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25, 2023

Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, WA

Defending Champions: Women: Stanford (1x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Fan Guide

SCHEDULE

Wednesday

200 medley relay

800 free relay

Thursday

500 free

200 IM

50 free

1-meter diving

200 free relay

Friday

400 IM

100 fly

200 free

100 breast

100 back

3-meter diving

400 medley relay

Saturday

1650 free

200 back

100 free

200 breast

200 fly

platform diving

400 free relay

2022 REVIEW

FINAL STANDINGS

Stanford – 1671.5 Cal – 1400.5 USC – 1373.5 UCLA – 898 Arizona – 750.5 ASU – 669 Utah – 608 Washington State – 372

Stanford took the title back from Cal last year, winning by a huge margin. The addition of superstars Torri Huske and Regan Smith, as well as the return of Taylor Ruck, were critical for the Cardinal, giving them a huge advantage over the rest of the conference. Stanford was on their way to a third-place finish at the 2022 NCAAs as well.

Cal managed a second-place finish in a tight finish over USC. The Golden Bears also went on to finish in the top ten at NCAAs as well, posting an eighth-place finish.

SWIMMERS TO WATCH

Arizona: Julia Heimstead (Jr. Fly/IM/Free), Maddy Burt (Jr. – Fly/Free), Delaney Schnell (5th – Diving), Eleni Gewalt (Fr. – Breast)

The Wildcats are led by fifth-year diver Delaney Schnell, who was the top diver at last year’s championships. Schnell won 1-meter and platform diving last year, also taking second in 3-meter. She’s almost certainly set to be Arizona’s top scorer at this meet again this year.

Junior Julia Heimstead is leading the team in the pool. Heimstead was Arizona’s top scoring swimmer last year, finishing sixth in the 200 fly, seventh in the 100 fly, and tenth in the 200 IM. It’s likely Heimstead sticks with that event lineup again this season, however, it’s worth noting that she’s been excelling in the 200 free over the past two months too, having clocked a 1:45.50 in the event in January, which ranks her 11th int he conference this season.

Maddy Burt, a junior, was a ‘B’ finalist in the 200 fly and a ‘C’ finalist in the 100 fly last season. She’s been swimming very well this season, coming into the meet ranked seventh in the conference in the 100 fly.

Freshman Eleni Gewalt is Arizona’s top breaststroker this year. The freshman comes into the meet with the ninth-fastest 100 breast in the Pac-12 this season. She’s also ranked 15th in the 200 breast in the conference this year.

Arizona State: Lindsay Looney (Redshirt Jr. – Fly/IM/Free), Charli Brown (So. – IM/Back/Free), Iza Adame (So. – Back/Breast), Molly Batchelor (Redshirt Jr. – Free)

Lindsay Looney is the top returning scorer from last year for the Sun Devils. Last year, she took fourth in the 200 fly, seventh in the 400 IM, and 15th in the 500 free last year. After that, Looney had an incredible summer of LCM swimming, and has been racing very well this season. Looney comes into the meet ranked second in the conference in the 200 fly this year. She’s also ranked sixth in the 100 fly and fourth in the 500 free in the Pac-12 this year.

Sophomore Charli Brown enters the meet as the fifth-ranked 100 backstroker in the Pac-12 this season. Brown is also the sixth-fastest 200 IM performer in the conference this year, and is seeded to make the ‘B’ final in the 200 back.

Another sophomore, Iza Adame, looks poised for high finishes in the breaststroke races. She’s the fourth-ranked 100 breaststroker in the Pac-12 so far this season, also coming in at seventh in the 200 breast.

Molly Batchelor is ranked eighth in the 500 free in the conference this season. She’s also 13th in the 500 free.

California: Jade Neser (Jr. – Breast), Leah Polonsky (So. – Free/Breast/IM), Rachel Klinker (Sr. – Free/Fly), Fanni Fabian (So. – Free/Fly/IM), Isabelle Stadden (Jr. – Back)

Sophomore Leah Polonsky was one of Cal’s top performers at last year’s Pac-12s as a freshman. Polonsky came in second in the 400 IM, fourth in the 200 IM, and seventh in the 200 breast. She’s set for high finishes in the events again this year, coming in ranked second in the 200 IM and third in the 400 IM in the Pac-12 this season.

Isabelle Stadden is the top returning scorer from last year for the Golden Bears. Last year, Stadden won the 200 back, came in second in the 100 back, and eighth in the 200 IM. Stadden comes into the meet as the second-fastest 100 backstroker and 200 backstroker in the conference this season.

Fanni Fabian performed spectacularly as a freshman last year. She took fifth in the 500 free and seventh in the 1650 free, also qualifying for the ‘B’ final in the 200 fly.

Rachel Klinker leads the Pac-12 in the 500 free so far this season. At last year’s championships, Klinker took second in the 200 fly, fifth in the 100 fly, and 11th in the 500 free.

The Golden Bears also benefit from the transfer of Jade Neser from Arizona. Neser is the Golden Bears’ top breaststroker on the roster this season, entering the meet as the sixth-ranked 100 breaststroker in the conference this year.

Stanford: Torri Huske (So. – Fly/Free/IM), Taylor Ruck (Jr. – Free), Claire Curzan (Fr. – Free/Fly/Back), Lucy Bell (Fr. – Fly/IM), Charlotte Hook (Fr. – Fly/IM), Morgan Tankersley (5th- Free)

Stanford is boasting one of the best freshmen classes we’ve ever seen in women’s NCAA swimming. Claire Curzan, a World Junior Record holder, Olympic Silver medalist, and 18-time World Championships medalist, is in her first year with the Cardinal. The young sprint star is currently ranked sixth in the NCAA this season in the 50 free. Curzan is also the top performer in the NCAA this season in the 200 back, is ranked third in the 100 back, and sixth in the 100 fly.

Freshman Charlotte Hook leads the Pac-12 in the 200 fly this season, also ranking fourth in the NCAA in the event. She’s also seed to make a run at the ‘A’ final in the 200 IM.

Lucy Bell, another Stanford freshman, currently leads the Pac-12 in the 400 IM. She’s also ranked seventh in the 200 fly in the conference, as well as seventh in the 200 IM.

Torri Huske, a sophomore, is another sprint star for the Cardinal. Huske is coming into this meet ranked third in the NCAA in the 200 IM this season. She’s also fifth in the 50 free in the NCAA, fourth in the 100 free, and third in the 100 fly. Last year, Huske won the 200 IM, 100 fly, and 100 free at Pac-12s as a freshman.

Taylor Ruck, a Stanford senior, was a top performer at Pac-12s last year. She took second in the 200 back, third in the 100 back, and second in the 50 free last year. This year, Ruck ranks sixth in the NCAA in the 200 free.

Fifth-year Morgan Tankersley was another top Stanford performer last year in her senior season. Tankersley came in second in the 500 free, third in the 200 free, and fifth in the 1650 free.

UCLA: Claire Grover (5th – Free/Breast), Paige MacEachern (So. – IM), Katrina Bellio (Fr. – Free), Hannah Butler (Sr. – Diving), Rachel Rhee (Sr. – Free)

UCLA sees their top scorer from last year return in Claire Grover. A fifth-year, Grover was a three-time ‘A’ finalist last year, taking third in the 100 breast, fourth in the 50 free, and sixth in the 100 free. She’s set once again to make a major impact for the Bruins in her final season with the program.

Senior Rachel Rhee is looking to team up with Grover for a 1-2 punch in the sprint events. Rhee only scored 11 points individually last year, however, she’s been racing very well all season. She enters these championships as the fourth-fastest 100 freestyler in the Pac-12 this season, as well as the seventh-fastest 50 freestyler, and eighth-fastest 200 freestyler.

Hannah Butler was huge for the Bruins in diving last year and returns to the roster this season. Last year, she finished third in 1-meter diving, seventh in 3-meter, and 15th in platform.

As a freshman last season, Paige MacEachern was excellent. MacEachern was fifth in the 400 IM last year, also placing ninth in the 1650 free, and 12th in the 500. MacEachern will be teaming up with freshman teammate Katrina Bellio in those events as well. Bellio comes into her first Pac-12 Championships as the fourth-fastest miler in the conference this season. She’s also ranked ninth in the 400 IM and 12th in the 500 free in the Pac-12 this season.

USC: Kaitlyn Dobler (Jr. – Breast/Free), Isabelle Odgers (5th – Breast), Justina Kozan (Fr. – IM/Free/Fly), Nike Agunbiade (Sr. – Diving), Anicka Delgado (Jr. – Free/Back), Hanna Henderson (Jr. – Free/Back/Fly)

The Trojans have a lethal 1-2 punch in the breaststroke events with junior Kaitlyn Dobler and fifth-year Isabelle Odgers. Last year, Dobler won the 100 breast and came in second in the 200 breast, while Odgers came in fourth in the 100 breast and won the 200 breast. They enter this meet as the top two seeds in both the 100 and 200 breast. Additionally, Dobler has posted the fastest 100 breast in the NCAA this season with a 56.94 at mid-season.

On top of that, Dobler is a good 50 freestyler, having won the ‘B’ final of the 50 free at last year’s Pac-12s. Odgers came in sixth in the 200 IM as well last year.

The Trojans also bring in star freshman Justina Kozan. A versatile swimmer, Kozan should make ‘A’ finals appearances in whatever three races she ends up swimming.

Anicka Delgado was one of USC’s top performers last year, winning the 50 free. She also took fourth in the 100 fly and won the ‘B’ final of the 100 free.

Hanna Henderson was another top performer last year, taking fifth in the 50 free, fifth in the 100 free, and 12th in the 100 back.

Nike Agunbiade led the Tojans on the boards last year, finishing second in platform, fourth in 1-meter, and tenth in 3-meter.

Utah: Lizzy DeCecco (Sr. – Diving), Summer Stanfield (Sr. – IM/Free), Holly Waxman (So. – Diving), Charity Pittard (Sr. – IM/Breast)

Utah brings back their two leading scorers from last year’s championships in divers Holly Waxman and Lizzy DeCcecco. Waxman led the team in scoring last year as a freshman, Waxman finished sixth in 1-meter diving, ninth in platform, and 13th in 3-meter diving. DeCecco, a senior, came in eighth in 1-meter, also finishing 11th in platform and 15th in 3-meter.

Senior Charity Pittard is Utah’s highest scoring swimmer from last year who is returning this year. Last year, Pittard came in tenth in the 200 breast, 16th in the 400 IM, and won the ‘C’ final of the 100 breast.

Summer Stanfield, a senior, was 11th in the 200 back, and a ‘C’ finalist in the 200 free and 200 IM last year. Stanfield notably enters the meet as the eighth-ranked 400 IM’er in the Pac-12 this season, so we’ll probably see her race that event this week.

Washington State: Dori Hathazi (Fr. – Fly/Free), Noelle Harvey (So. – Free/Back), Emily Lundgren (Fr. – Breast/IM), Angela Di Palo (So. – Free), Lauren Wille (Fr. – Free)

The Cougars are led by a pair of freshmen, including Dori Hathazi, who posted a team record in the 200 fly in her first meet at Washington State. Hathazi is currently ranked 11th in the Pac-12 in the 200 fly this season, setting her up to make a run at the ‘A’ final. Hathazi is also seeded to score in the 100 fly and 500 free.

Freshman Emily Lundgren enters the meet as the eighth-fastest 100 breaststroker in the conference so far this season. She’s also the third-ranked 200 breaststroker in the Pac-12 this season.

Sophomore Angela Di Palo is seeded to score in the 200 free.

Noelle Harvey is Washington State’s highest scoring returner from last year. At last year’s championships, Harvey won the ‘C’ final of the 500 free and took 12th in the 1650 free.

Freshman Lauren Wille is ranked ninth in the Pac-12 this season in the 1650 free.

SHOWDOWNS

500 Free

This should be a really fun race to watch, regardless of who swims it. Stanford’s Morgan Tankersley, the runner-up last year, is the top returner in the event. She swam a 4:39.09 to take second last year, which would be the fastest time in the conference this year.

Leading the way in the Pac-12 this season is Cal’s Rachel Klinker, who swam a 4:40.30 at mid-season. She narrowly leads Cal teammate Ayla Spitz, who is second in the conference with a 4:40.47. Klinker finished third in the event with a 4:40.89 last year.

USC’s Marlene Kahler and Arizona State’s Lindsay Looney have both been 4:40 already this season as well. Additionally, USC freshman Justina Kozan is fifth in the Pac-12 this year, having been 4:41.09.

100 Back

We don’t know if Claire Curzan will be swimming the 100 back at this meet, but if she does, it should be an awesome race between her and Cal’s Isabelle Stadden. Stadden took second last year in the event with a 51.08, but is the fastest returner in the event, as Regan Smith turned pro and isn’t at Stanford anymore. Curzan leads the conference this year with a 50.12, with Stadden ranked second in 50.81.

100 Fly

On a similar note, we don’t know if both Torri Huske and Claire Curzan will be racing the 100 fly at this meet, but if they do, it will be thrilling. Both women have been under 50 seconds in the event already this season, with Huske having swum a 49.25 and Curzan a 49.93. Huske is ranked third in the NCAA and Curzan sixth this season.

SWIMSWAM PICKS

Stanford USC Cal UCLA Arizona State Arizona Utah Washington State

Stanford is well on their way to winning a second-straight conference title. The Cardinal has the most top-end talent and the most depth in the conference right now. With the addition of their incredible freshmen class, Stanford should win this meet by a wide margin.

It looks like USC has enough to beat out Cal for second this year, though the battle for second should be close. Cal beat USC by 27 points last year, but they lost a number of their top scorers. Either way it shakes out, it should be a close finish once again this year.

UCLA looks poised to improve upon their score from last year, though it looks like they’re overwhelmingly likely to be stuck in fourth, since the gap between them and USC was so large (almost 500 points) last year. Some key additions and the return of Claire Grover, who has been their top swimmer, put the Bruins in excellent shape.