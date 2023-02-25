2023 Women’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2023 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

We’ve made it to the fourth and final day of the 2023 Women’s Pac-12 Championships in Federal Way, Washington. This morning’s line-up includes the prelims of the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly. The early heats of the 1650 will take place this afternoon, while the fastest heat will swim with finals tonight.

It’s Stanford’s meet to lose at this point, as the Cardinals have established a significant lead heading into today with 1149.5 points. The battle for 2nd between Cal and USC continues, but Cal enters today with a 57-point advantage over the Trojans.

Women’s 200 Backstroke — Prelims

NCAA Record: 1:47.24, Beata Nelson (WISC) – 2019 NCAA Championships

Pac-12 Record: 1:47.30, Kathleen Baker (CAL) — 2018

Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:48.27, Kathleen Baker (CAL) — 2018

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:53.97

Top 8 Qualifiers:

After breaking her own 17-18 NAG in the 100 back last night, Claire Curzan cruised to the top spot of the morning in the 200 back. Curzan clocked a 1:50.93, which is over two seconds slower than she’s been this season. Taking 2nd out of the morning was Cal’s Isabelle Stadden, who also added over two seconds to her entry time. Both of them are likely to be much faster this evening.

Stadden’s teammate Mia Motekaitis had a fantastic swim this morning to take 3rd. She knocked over two seconds off her personal best time from the Minnesota Invite to clock a 1:53.42. Rounding out the Cal group who will return in tonight’s A-final is Annika McEnroe, who set a season best time of 1:54.28 to qualify in 7th.

In addition to Curzan, Stanford qualified four other athletes to the championship final. Natalie Mannion hit a personal best time to qualify in 4th, while Lucie Nordmann, Taylor Ruck, and Alex Crisera round out the final at 5th, 6th, and 8th.

Women’s 100 Freestyle — Prelims

NCAA Record: 45.56, Simone Manuel (STAN) – 2017 NCAA Championships

Pac-12 Record: 45.56, Simone Manuel (STAN) – 2017 NCAA Championships

Pac-12 Championship Record: 46.35, Abbey Weitzeil (CAL) — 2019

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.18

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 48.44

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Torri Huske swam the fastest time of the morning with a 48.01. Huske was much slower than her season best time of 46.85 from November. She’ll be the favorite to win tonight, as she owns the fastest best time of the field at 46.82 from last March.

Huske’s teammate Kayla Wilson set a personal best time this morning to finish 2nd out of the morning. She was just 0.01 faster than Cal’s Emma Davidson, who also set a best time at 48.33.

Both of USC’s A-finalists dropped their from their entry times. Anicka Delgado qualified in 5th, while Elise Garcia took 6th, both being within a few tenths of their own personal best times.

UCLA’s Claire Grover and Cal’s Emily Gantriis tied for the last spot this morning at 48.92, and will head to a swim-off. This is Gantriis’ 2nd swim-off of the meet after tying for 8th in the 50 free.

Women’s 200 Breaststroke — Prelims

NCAA Record: 2:01.43, Kate Douglass (UVA) – 2023 Cavalier Invitational

Pac-12 Record: 2:04.75, Rebecca Soni (USC) — 2009

Pac-12 Championship Record: 2:04.75, Rebecca Soni (USC) — 2009

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:06.18

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 2:09.15

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Kaitlyn Dobler (USC) – 2:08.42 Isabelle Odgers (USC) – 2:08.82 Allie Raab (STAN) – 2:10.21 Emily Lundgren (WSU) – 2:11.25 Eva Carlson (UCLA) – 2:11.52 Sam Tadder (STAN) – 2:12.29 Katherine Adams (USC) – 2:12.46 Charity Pittard (UT) – 2:13.15

Women’s 200 Butterfly — Prelims

NCAA Record: 1:49.51, Ella Eastin (STAN) – 2018 Pac-12 Championships

Pac-12 Record: 1:49.51, Ella Eastin (STAN) – 2018 Pac-12 Championships

Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:49.51, Ella Eastin (STAN) — 2018

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.86

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:56.14

Top 8 Qualifiers: