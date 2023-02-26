Claire Curzan Swims America’s Fastest 200 Yard Backstroke Since 2019 With A 1:47.34

2023 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

In her last event of the meet at the 2023 Pac-12 Championships, Stanford’s Claire Curzan took out the meet record in the 200 backstroke with a 1:47.34. By swimming that time, she became the fastest woman in the country since 2019 when Regan Smith swam a 1:47.16.

As the top-ranked swimmer in the nation and the NCAA this season, Curzan will enter as the top seed at the NCAA Championships next month if she elects to race this event.

Regan Smith‘s American record of 1:47.16 comes from 2019, while her quickest time since joining the Stanford squad is a 1:47.76 from the 2022 NCAA Championships. Beata Nelson‘s number two time and Kathleen Baker‘s number three come from the 2019 and 2018 NCAA Championships, respectively.

All-Time Performances – Women’s 200-Yard Backstroke

This swim by Curzan is also the fourth-fastest SCY 200 backstroke in history, replacing Taylor Ruck‘s 1:47.59 from the 2019 NCAA Championships.

Her time improved upon Kathleen Baker‘s 1:48.27 Pac-12 Championships record that she swam for Cal in 2018. Curzan was the only one in the field under 1:48 as Cal’s Isabelle Stadden placed second with a 1:48.75 and teammate Annika McEnroe placed third in a 1:52.75.

With the 200 backstroke victory, she pulled off the backstroke sweep at Pac-12s, having also won the 100 earlier in the meet with a 49.46. She was the second seed heading into the 100 butterfly final but then disqualified in the final.