Claire Curzan Swims America’s Fastest 200 Yard Backstroke Since 2019 With A 1:47.34

2023 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25, 2023
- Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, WA
- Defending Champions:
- Women: Stanford (1x)
- Day 4 Prelims Live Recap
In her last event of the meet at the 2023 Pac-12 Championships, Stanford’s Claire Curzan took out the meet record in the 200 backstroke with a 1:47.34. By swimming that time, she became the fastest woman in the country since 2019 when Regan Smith swam a 1:47.16.
As the top-ranked swimmer in the nation and the NCAA this season, Curzan will enter as the top seed at the NCAA Championships next month if she elects to race this event.
Regan Smith‘s American record of 1:47.16 comes from 2019, while her quickest time since joining the Stanford squad is a 1:47.76 from the 2022 NCAA Championships. Beata Nelson‘s number two time and Kathleen Baker‘s number three come from the 2019 and 2018 NCAA Championships, respectively.
All-Time Performances – Women’s 200-Yard Backstroke
- Regan Smith – 1:47.16 (2019)
- Beata Nelson – 1:47.24 (2019)
- Kathleen Baker – 1:47.30 (2018)
- Claire Curzan – 1:47.34 (2023)
- Taylor Ruck – 1:47.59 (2019)
- Regan Smith – 1:47.76 (2022)
- Regan Smith – 1:47.81 (2021)
- Elizabeth Pelton – 1:47.84 (2013)
This swim by Curzan is also the fourth-fastest SCY 200 backstroke in history, replacing Taylor Ruck‘s 1:47.59 from the 2019 NCAA Championships.
Her time improved upon Kathleen Baker‘s 1:48.27 Pac-12 Championships record that she swam for Cal in 2018. Curzan was the only one in the field under 1:48 as Cal’s Isabelle Stadden placed second with a 1:48.75 and teammate Annika McEnroe placed third in a 1:52.75.
With the 200 backstroke victory, she pulled off the backstroke sweep at Pac-12s, having also won the 100 earlier in the meet with a 49.46. She was the second seed heading into the 100 butterfly final but then disqualified in the final.
2back, 1back, and 1fly is probably her NCAA lineup right? Or maybe dropping the 1fly for the 50 free day 1, or even doing the 200 fly/200 back double given that the 200 fly is probably the weakest event compared to the 50 free and 100 fly- her 200 fly PB could probably win the event but she’d place like 4th in the other 2 events. That is a really rough double though so maybe not
Yeah I don’t think she’s going for the 2fly. Has she swam it this year? I think you’re right with 1back/fly and 2back.
Congrats to Claire!
This event across the board has puzzled me from a time perspective. Elizabeth Pelton was the first to go a 147 in 2013 and with all the great american backstrokers, no one has broken that barrier. I thought Missy would do it, then i thought it’d be Kathleen Baker or Regan, but they both went pro. Hopefully Claire will be the first to go 146!
Regan Smith swam that 1:47.1 against Curzan back in 2019! Curzan went 1:52 if I recall (she was 14 then). Time flies!