South Carolina Gets Another Possible 200 IM Qualifier for NCAAs – Patrick Groters

2023 BULLDOG NCAA QUALIFYING MEET

February 25-26, 2023

Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, Georgia

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals/Time Trials

Live Results

After South Carolina’s Victoria Kwan earned a probable ticket to NCAAs in prelims, two more Gamecocks improved their chances of qualification for the NCAA Championships in the evening session.

Patrick Groters of the men’s team swam 1:43.22 in the 200 IM, which improved his 1:44.09 from SECs. That jumps him to 26th in the NCAA through the conclusion of this week’s conference championship meets. With between 28 and 32 swimmers usually invited, and the men’s Pac-12 Championships yet to swim next week, that puts him squarely on the bubble for NCAA qualifying.

That would be his first NCAA invitation.

In the women’s 100 fly final, Nicholle Toh swam 52.26. That jumps her to a tie for 45th in the country through the end of this week’s conference championship meets (not counting all Last Chance meets). That’s probably on the wrong side of the bubble, but it has an outside chance of an invite.

Both Groters’ and Toh’s times would have been invited last year, but most cut lines will be a little faster this season.

Elsewhere, Henry Bethel from Auburn swam 51.93 in the 100 breaststroke. That’s .05 seconds faster than he swam at the SEC Championships. While that doesn’t seem like a ton, it could make a world of difference: pending Pac-12s and other Last Chance meets, that climbs him from 30th in the country to 26th. With between 28 and 32 usually taken in each men’s event, that four spot jump could be crucial, depending on where the cut-line falls.

While none of the close-swims from prelims seem to have improved their chances, there were some more near-misses in the evening that have a chance if things break right, or they find one last swim for a time trial on Sunday.

Near-Misses from Saturday: