Tons of Swimmers Improve NCAA Qualifying Status in Bulldog Last Chance Prelims

2023 Bulldog NCAA Qualifying Meet

February 25-26, 2023

Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, Georgia

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals/Time Trials

Live Results

The first session of the Georgia Bulldog-hosted Last Chance Meet on Saturday saw a number of new NCAA qualifiers, including a handful who had already qualified who may have found new races.

That includes South Carolina graduate student Victoria Kwan, a transfer from Michigan, in the women’s 200 IM.

Kwan swam 1:55.78 in the 200 IM in prelims, which is well under the 1:56.85 that it took to get invited last year. It’s also faster than her lifetime best of 1:56.78 that she did at the SEC Championships last week.

She was in good shape with her 37th national ranking, but she now climbs all the way to 20th place, which makes her essentially a lock for an NCAA invite (about 38-42 women get taken per event every season). If that holds up, it will be her 3rd NCAA Championship meet, but first with the Gamecocks.

Several others improved their position on Saturday morning. That includes NC State’s Drew Salls, who swam 19.14 in the men’s 50 free. That’s a boost for the Wolfpack, who look like they’ll be without at least one key piece, Sam Hoover, in March – he missed ACCs and was 1:50 in the 200 yard free on Saturday.

That time now ranks Salls 18th in the country (based on times prior to the start of this week). Although there are a few meets to go in there still, that seems like it’s on the right side of the bubble, though not a lock.

A whole bunch of swimmers improved their standing in the 200 back prelims. Georgia’s Mitchell Norton was 1:40.62, Alabama’s Jake Marcum was 1:40.73, and NC State’s Zachary Cram was 1:40.87. Those are all under the 1:40.92 it took for an invite last year.

Those swims rank Norton, Marcum, and Cram 18th, 20th, and 23rd, respectively in the NCAA, respectively, with still Big 12s, Big Tens, and Pac-12s to go. With between 28-32 swimmers going per men’s event in most years, none of those slots are locks, but they are in better shape.

Other Swims that moved into consideration: