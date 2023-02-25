2023 Women’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

In the Big 12, swimmers in the ‘C’ or “Bonus” final don’t score, which is different from other Power Five conferences.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 3

Stanford – 1149.5 Cal – 874.5 USC – 817.5 UCLA – 701.5 ASU – 541 Arizona – 452 Utah – 363 Washington State – 263

Stanford led the way with 13 A-finalists emerging from Saturday morning’s prelims, including top seeds in three of the four events.

Third-place USC will have to take advantage of its three A-finalists in the 200 breast (top seed Kaitlyn Dobler, No. 2 Isabelle Odgers, and No. 7 Katherine Adams) if it wants to gain ground on second-place Cal. The Trojans also put a pair into the 100 free A-final (Anicka Delgado and Elise Garcia), but they don’t have any A-finalists in the 200 back or 200 fly.