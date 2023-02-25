Katie Shanahan Rips 200 Back Personal Best At BUCS To Rank 3rd In The World

2023 BUCS LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2023 British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Long Course Championships continued on from Ponds Forge tonight and Katie Shanahan made big-time noise for her team of Stirling.

Competing in the women’s 200m backstroke final, 18-year-old Shanahan ripped a winning time of 2:08.08 to not only capture gold but score a new career-best in the process.

Entering this meet, Shanahan’s quickest effort in the 2back rested at the 2:09.22 she punched for bronze at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. That garnered her 3rd place behind winner Kaylee McKeown of Australia who scored gold in 2:05.60 while Canadian Kylie Masse earned silver in 2:07.81.

Tonight Shanahan opened in 1:02.73 and closed in 1:05.35 to establish her new lifetime best. And with her result, the Stirling swimmer now ranks as the 4th fastest British woman in history in this 200m back event.

Top 5 British Women LCM 200 Backstsroke Performers

Standing on a podium is nothing new for Shanahan, as the teen owns a robust resume in this event. She took the aforementioned bronze at the 2022 Commonwealth Games but also earned silver at last year’s European Championships. Prior to that she scored gold at the 2019 European Youth Olympic Festival and followed up with silver at the 2021 European Junior Championships.

World rankings-wise, Shanahan now enters the season’s top performers list in slot #3, sitting only behind American Regan Smith (2:05.28) and Canadian Summer McIntosh (2:07.15).