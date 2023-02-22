Duncan Scott Is Headed To BUCS Long Course Championships

2023 BUCS LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, February 24th – Sunday, February 26th

Ponds Forge International Swimming Center, Sheffield, England

LCM (50m)

Meet Site

Entries

Livestream

The 2023 British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Long Course Championships kick off on Friday with plenty of star power headed to the Ponds Forge International Swimming Center. Athletes representing Loughborough, Stirling, Edinburgh and beyond will dive in over the course of the 3-day affair, vying for team points.

As a refresher, in each event, only the fastest individual from each institution will score points. Individual events will be scored by 1st place being awarded 20 points, 2nd place 19 points, continuing with a decreasing points scale for subsequently ranked placings in the order of 18, 17, 16, 15, 14, 13, 12, etc down to 1 point.

In addition to student-athletes from each institution, there are a number of ‘guest’ swimmers set to make at least one appearance. Lucy Hope, Jack McMillan and Duncan Scott are among the guests.

For 25-year-old Scott, the meet represents his first time racing in 2023. The multi-Olympic medalist is entered in the men’s 200m free, 400m IM and 200m butterfly events.

Scott wreaked havoc at the 2022 Commonwealth Games snagging individual golds in the men’s 200m free and 200m IM while also claiming bronze in the 100m free and 400m IM. He was also a member of Scotland’s bronze medal-earning 4x200m free and 4x100m medley relays.

In terms of his lineup for BUCS, Scott is Great Britain’s 2nd fastest 200m freestyler of all time, owning a lifetime best of 1:44.26 from his silver medal performance at the 2020 Olympic Games. The Stirling swimmer owns the British national record in the 400m IM with his PB of 4:09.18 from last year while his career-quickest 200m fly result of 1:56.60 from 2018 ranks him as the 8th fastest Brit of all time.

Key Athletes Entered in BUCS Long Course Championships