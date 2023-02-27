Stanford Repeats As Women’s PAC-12 Champions

2023 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

FINAL SCORES

Stanford – 1725.5 USC – 1267.5 California – 1260.5 UCLA – 1030.5 ASU – 837 Arizona – 607 Utah – 594 Washington State – 420

The Cardinal are bringing another trophy back to The Farm. At the 2023 Women’s PAC-12 Championships, Stanford collected its 25th title and sixth in the last seven years. The team racked up 1725.5 points, the most for the team since they scored 1.775 in 2019.

Stanford finished 458 points ahead of second-place USC (1267.5 points), earning the second-largest margin of victory at PAC-12 Championships in the last 27 years.

The Cardinal won 10 different events, including every relay but the 200 medley. Highlighting the meet was sophomore Torri Huske, who was named the Swimmer of the Meet for the second straight year. Huske is now 14-14 at the PAC-12 Championships. She has not lost a race at this meet in her career, collecting six individual wins and playing a role on eight winning relay teams.

This year, she won the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly. In the latter of the three, she posted 49.27, resetting Louise Hansson‘s meet record from 2019.

Stanford Event Winners:

With the exception of Taylor Ruck, Morgan Tankersley, and Allie Raab, every swimmer who factored in an event win is an underclassmen (either a freshman or sophomore).

We knew that Stanford’s freshman class was going to play a huge role in their success, and we got a taste of that at this meet. From the list of event winners above and individual scorers below, it’s clear just how much of an impact they had. Aside from Ruck and Tankersley, every swimmer in the top 10 of Stanford’s individual scoring is an underclassmen.

Five in the top 10 are freshman, led by Kayla Wilson, who scored the fourth most individual points on the team with 78. In fact, after Tankersley at 3, the next upperclassman is Lucie Nordmann, who is ranked #15. Claire Curzan is #12 with 64 points, but those points come from just two individual events, as she was DQed in the 100 fly for a false start. Even with that DQ, it was an impressive postseason debut for Curzan, who exploded with a 1:47.43 in the 200 back, the fourth-fastest time in history.

Even with their 10 event wins, one of the most impressive parts of their win was the depth that they showed. There were plenty of ‘A’ finals where half the lanes had Stanford caps in them. This was highlighted by the 200 free, where Stanford put five swimmers into the championship heat.

Stanford Individual Scorers:

Torri Huske, Sophomore – 96 points Taylor Ruck, Senior – 83 points Morgan Tankersley, Senior – 81 points Kayla Wilson, Freshman – 78 points Lucy Bell, Freshman – 76 points Charlotte Hook, Freshman – 75 points Aurora Roghair, Sophomore – 74 points Gigi Johnson, Freshman – 69 points Lauren Burch, Sophomore – 68 points Natalie Mannion, Freshman – 67 points Sam Tadder, Sophomore – 65.5 points Claire Curzan, Freshman – 64 points Lillie Nordmann, Sophomore – 63 points Amy Tang, Sophomore – 60 points Lucie Nordmann, Senior – 58 points Allie Raab, Senior – 52 points Alex Crisera, Senior – 50 points Emma Wheal, Senior – 49 points Anna Shaw, Sophomore – 45 points Sophie Duncan, Freshman – 39 points Julia Wortman, Senior – 37 points Megan Lynch, Sophomore – 26 points Emilie Moore, Freshman – 20 points Janelle Rudolph, Freshman – 18 points

Stanford is expected to be locked in a battle with Texas for the second at NCAAs next month. Their freshman class is expected to be a key part of their attack as they try to overcome the Longhorns’ diving, butterfly, and breaststroke groups. All season long, it’s been a back-and-forth about which team’s additions have made them stronger, and it’s almost time to find out. Neither team was pushed very hard for their conference title and certainly were not fully tapered.

Women’s NCAAs are being held in Knoxville, Tennessee for the first time from March 15-18, 2023. Last year, Stanford finished third with 400 points.