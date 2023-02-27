2023 CAA Championships Day 4: UNCW Seahawk Men and Women Capture Conference Titles

2023 CAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

The University of North Carolina – Wilmington Seahawks closed out the 2023 Colonial Athletic Association Championships by winning team titles on both the men’s and the women’s side with margins of victory over 260 points each. This was the second year in a row that the UNCW men won the title, having previously won 13 straight titles from 2002 to 2014. This was the Seahawks women’s fourth title overall, and their first since 2006, marking the first time that both squads have secured the team titles since Bobby Guntoro took over as head coach in 2020.

While the Seahawk women emerged victorious, the William & Mary women actually won more events on the final night of the meet. Katie Stevenson won the 100 free in 48.37, setting a new meet record, and tying the all-time CAA record. The meet record had previously been a 48.38, set by W&M’s Katie Radloff back in 2009, while JMU’s Bonnie Zhang set the all-time record in 2020.

W&M freshman Sophia Heilen competed the fly sweep with a 1:59.36 win tonight in the 200. Heilen went out hard, building a one-second lead at the halfway point, and while the field came back on her a bit over the final lap, she still touched two-tenths of a second of of the runner-up, Victoria Cunningham of UNCW.

The Tribe also earned a win thanks to fellow senior Annie Tuttle, who won the 200 breast in 2:13.45.

Delaware freshman Anna Verlander took the 200 back in 1:55.87, over a second ahead of the rest of the field, while teammate Julia Servas won the 1m diving with a score of 295.15.

UNCW’s Brooke Knisely won her second event of the meet after winning the 500 free on Thursday. Kinsely was over four seconds ahead of the field after the first 200 yards, and she never relented, ultimately winning by over 15 seconds with a time of 16:21.80.

Delaware, W&M, and UNCW wrapped up the competition with a great battle in the 400 free relay, as all three teams cleared the previous meet (3:20.45) and CAA records (3:20.37).

Delaware ultimately won in 3:18.95 getting a 48.61 leadoff from Mira Selling, followed by Anthi Lyra (50.06), Natalie Dobrzykowski (50.56), and Erin Shema (49.72).

W&M took 2nd in 3:19.41 thanks to a 48.46 leadoff from individual 100 free champion Katie Stevenson. UNCW, which had set the overall conference record back in November, took 3rd in 3:19.54.

Women’s Award Winners

Most Outstanding Women’s Swimmer of the Meet: Mira Selling, Delaware

Most Outstanding Women’s Diver of the Meet: Courtney Klausen, UNCW

CAA Women’s Swimming Coach of the Year: Bobby Guntoro, UNCW

CAA Women’s Diving Coach of the Year: Lauren Colby, Northeastern

On the men’s side, UNCW picked up a total of three wins on the final day of competition.

Seahawk Sam O’Brien, who took down the meet and conference records in the 500 free Thursday, couldn’t quite repeat the feat in the 1650, but he still won by over 16 seconds with a time of 15:08.90. Later in the day, O’Brien took 2nd in the 200 back with a time of 1:44.20.

UNCW’s Jacob Duracinsky won his second individual title this week with a 43.37 in the 100 free. Duracinsky won the 200 free last night, and took 3rd in the 200 IM on Wednesday. Drexel freshman Sebastian Smith took 2nd in 43.67, followed by 50 free champ Michael Fazio of Towson at 43.81.

Delaware sophomore Gavin Currie took down the meet and all-time conference records in the 200 back tonight. His time of 1:42.35 was over a second and a half faster than the previous CAA marks of 1:43.88, set by Jason Arthur of Drexel in 2020.

While Brian Benzing and Toni Sabev dominated the shorter breaststrokes this week, it was Drexel sophomore Kacper Karnik who won the 200 tonight with a time of 1:57.37. Karnik also owns the meet record, with a 1:54.69 from last year. Another Drexel sophomore, Kuba Kwasny, added a win with a 1:44.54 in the 200 fly.

Just as on the women’s side, the night wrapped up with multiple teams clipping the meet and CAA records in the 400 free relay as UNCW touched ahead of Towson.

Duracinsky led off for the Seahawks with a 43.35, slightly faster than his individual time from earlier in the night. E’Likai Crompton-English split 43.38 on the 2nd leg, Henderson Louviere went under 43 with a 42.88 split, and Kenneth Lowe anchored in 43.12, good for a total time of 2:52.73.

Towson also cleared the previous meet and CAA record time of 2:54.07, as Fazio split 42.69, the fastest split of the night, to help the Tigers to a 2:53.68.

Men’s Award Winners

Most Outstanding Men’s Swimmer of the Meet: Brian Benzing, Towson

Most Outstanding Men’s Diver of the Meet: Ethan Badrian, UNCW

CAA Men’s Swimming Coaches of the Year: Anthony Bruno, Towson; Bobby Guntoro, UNCW; Pablo Marmolejo, Delaware

CAA Men’s Diving Coaches of the Year: Ryan Hunt, Delaware and George Greenleaf, UNCW

Final Scores

Women

UNCW – 803 W&M – 534.5 Northeastern – 527.5 Delaware – 520 Towson – 460 Drexel – 335 Monmouth – 177 Stony Brook – 148

Men