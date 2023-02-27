Texas Sweeps Big 12 Championship Awards; Pash and Foster Named Swimmers of the Meet

The Texas Longhorns swept the Big 12 titles for the 11th straight season, and fittingly swept the meet’s superlative honors.

On the men’s side, Carson Foster won the Swimmer of the Meet awards for the second-consecutive year after winning the 200 IM, 400 IM, and 200 backstroke, including new Meet Records in the former two races.

For the women’s team, Kelly Pash won Swimmer of the Meet honors after sweeping her individual races as well: 200 IM, 400 IM, and 100 free. Those wins came even without swimming her primary events, the 200 free and 200 fly, both of which she is likely to swim at the NCAA Championships. This is the 2nd-straight year in which she’s swept those four events at the Big 12 Championships, and her 4th consecutive 200 IM title.

Longhorn Noah Duperre was named the Men’s Diver of the Meet after winning the Big 12 title on platform (TCU’s David Ekdahl won 1-meter and Texas’ Nick Harris won 3-meter), while his training partner Hailey Hernandez earned Women’s Diver of the Meet after sweeping the springboard titles.

Newcomer of the Meet on the men’s side went to graduate-transfer Will Chan of the Longhorns. He won the 100 breaststroke, placed 3rd in the 50 free, and placed 5th in the 200 breaststroke in his first year with the Longhorns. Chan swam his first four years of college at Michigan, where his best finish at Big Tens was 2nd in 2021.

On the women’s side, Olympic gold medalist and Texas freshman Lydia Jacoby was named Newcomer of the Meet after winning the 100 and 200 breaststrokes, setting new National Age Group Records in both events (100 | 200).

The Big 12 added a new award this year, Diving Newcomer of the Meet. Texas freshman Nick Harris won the men’s award after winning on 3-meter, while Sarah Carruthers won the women’s award with 3rd-place finishes on 3-meter and platform.

The Longhorns women will now await final invite lists for the NCAA Championships which are due out on Wednesday this week. The Texas men host the American Short Course Championships, a Last Chance meet, next weekend, and will learn the fate of their invites the Wednesday after that.