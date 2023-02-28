Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

TCU’s Pool Was Unusable All Season, But Still Produced an NCAA Qualifier

2023 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

After being the first alternate in the 100 breast for the 2022 Men’s NCAA Championships, Jadon Wuilliez was even more motivated to qualify for the top collegiate meet. This year he didn’t let anything get in the way of that, even being unable to train in his home pool. The TCU natatorium has been getting renovations for 6 months, meaning TCU has had to find other pool time in the DFW area, sometimes driving up to 30 minutes 4x per day for doubles. Through all this, the sophomore from Antigua got the job done, touching in 51.7 for 2nd in the Big 12 Championships final to punch his ticket to Minneapolis in March.

MIKE IN DALLAS
6 seconds ago

I only hope the ‘new’ pool was worth the sacrifice these swimmers endured!

Andrew
5 minutes ago

W chain, keep it going

