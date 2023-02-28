LIVEBARN Race of the Week: Claire Curzan Rips Fastest 200 Back Time in Past Four Years

Stanford freshman Claire Curzan crushed the Pac-12 Championship record in the 200 back with a 1:47.34 on Saturday, lowering the previous mark set by Cal alumnus and 2016 Olympian Kathleen Baker back in 2018.

🔥 1:47.34 🔥@StanfordWSwim freshman Claire Curzan breaks Pac-12 legend Kathleen Baker's meet record while marking the fastest time in the NCAA this season. pic.twitter.com/m6aVnOnKd1 — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) February 26, 2023

This is your LIVEBARN Race of the Week because Curzan’s swim is the fastest in the event since 2019 when Regan Smith clocked an American-record 1:47.16. Curzan’s performance is also the fastest in the NCAA this season ahead of Cal’s Isabelle Stadden (1:48.75), who finished second at last weekend’s Pac-12 Championships.

All-Time Performances – Women’s 200-Yard Backstroke

