ACC Recruiting Webinar: College Conference Championships Set the (Time) Standards!

The American College Connection (ACC), an education company for all things college recruiting, will be running another webinar on Wednesday, taking an in-depth look at how to analyze recent swimming data and use it to your benefit in the recruiting process.

Webinar description:

Do you know where to find and how to “digest” meet results from the D1, D2, D3, NAIA & NJCAA Conference & National Championships? If not, join ACC Recruiting to learn how to find meet results, collect information, analyze the data and develop a healthy vision for how you will approach your college search. If you don’t take the time to be informed & educated, then you may set yourself up for a stressful journey in the recruitment process.

The webinar will be free, but limited to the first 150 people to sign up.

“Our goal is to point people in the right direction as it pertains to what coaches will actively seek in their recruits based on real results and trends we are seeing in the timeline of certain types of schools’ recruiting process,” ACC ambassador Doug Lennox said.

WEBINAR INFO

Presenters : Rick Paine & Doug Lennox, OLY

: Rick Paine & Doug Lennox, OLY Presenters’ Background : Rick is the founder of ACC Recruiting and Doug is a former college swim coach for New York University, Kenyon College & Princeton University

: Rick is the founder of ACC Recruiting and Doug is a former college swim coach for New York University, Kenyon College & Princeton University Date & Time : Wednesday, March 1 @ 8-9 pm Eastern

: Wednesday, March 1 @ 8-9 pm Eastern Zoom Registration Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/ webinar/register/WN_ vSnXorQvSn2ZFnVIsB_6eQ

