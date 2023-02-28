Kate Douglass And Alex Walsh Set For 200 IM Showdown at NCAAs (PSYCH SHEETS)

2023 Women’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships

March 15-18, 2023

Allan Jones Aquatic Center–Knoxville, Tennessee

SCY (25 yards)

The psych sheets for Women’s NCAAs has dropped, and with them we’ve gotten confirmation of the showdown many have been clamoring for: Kate Douglass versus Alex Walsh in the 200 IM.

Simply put, this race is appointment television. Walsh is the American record holder in the event, which she set at a blistering 1:50.08 to win the 2022 title. Douglass, one of the most versatile NCAA swimmers ever, scared that record at ACCs in 1:50.15. Despite them being two of the best in the history of the event, we’ve yet to really see these two superstars go head-to-head fully tapered in SCY.

Alex Walsh – 2022 NCAAs Kate Douglass – 2023 ACCs 50 23.95 23.83 100 51.45 (27.50) 51.46 (27.63) 150 1:23.09 (31.64) 1:23.59 (32.13) 200 1:50.08 (26.99) 1:50.15 (26.56)

Douglass had the 100 fly and 200 breast all but locked in as her Day 3 and 4 events, which was confirmed by the psych sheets. However, there’s been much debate about whether Douglass should race the 200 IM or 50 free.

In her freshman season, Douglass was the top seed in the 200 IM, but the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the meet. Since then, she hasn’t raced the event at NCAAs despite winning Olympic bronze in the LCM edition at the Tokyo Games. Instead, the senior has opted for (and won) the 50 freestyle on Day 2 of the meet for the last two seasons, leaving Walsh to handle the IM.

Douglass’ Day 2 decision was the biggest choice that UVA’s superstar trio had to make. Both Walsh sisters have stuck to their same lineup from last year; Alex is suiting up for the 200 IM, 400 IM, and 200 fly. Gretchen opted for the 50 free, 100 back, and 100 free.

Like Douglass, the eldest Walsh won all three of her events last season. Though there was some discussion about her lineup after she clocked 4:38.34 in the 500 freestyle at the Tennessee Invite (which at that time was the fastest in the NCAA), her schedule at NCAAs has been pretty set. Now that conference champs season is over, that time sits 10th–a much bigger gamble than taking on Douglass in the IM.

After breaking Douglass’ 50 free American record at ACCs, one could argue that Gretchen Walsh was already the favorite there. But with Douglass not even in the field, the sophomore has a much clearer shot at her first NCAA title in the event. Her primary competition is Maggie Macneil, who dipped under 21 seconds for the first time in her career at SECs.

With confirmation of these three’s schedules, there’s no longer a chance that we’ll see them go 9-for-9. However, the Douglass vs. Walsh head-to-head is more than enough consolation.

Kate Douglass Event Lineup:

200 IM

100 fly

200 breast

Alex Walsh Event Lineup:

200 IM

400 IM

200 fly

Gretchen Walsh Event Lineup: